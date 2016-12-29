Las mejores bandas de Miami, empresas, líderes comunitarios y todo Miami se reunirán una vez más el 15 de enero de 2017 para el Gay8 Festival, ahora en su segundo año. Gay8 (GayOcho!) es el primer festival LGBT latino de arte, música y gastronomía en la histórica área de Little Havana en Miami, y cuenta con algunos de los talentos musicales más famosos de Miami como Lucy Grau, Spam Allstars, Son Lokos y Locos Por Juana. El festival inaugural superó todas las expectativas con una asistencia estimada de 17,000 en 2016.

“Nos sentimos muy emocionados de ver una respuesta tan grande en el primer año de este evento. La comunidad LGBTA se siente honrada de organizar un festival destinado a abrir puertas y conectar a personas que tradicionalmente no conectan”, dijo el organizador Damián Pardo. “Esperamos que Gay8 continúe significando un día lleno de diversión para todos los habitantes de Miami donde celebramos la conexión y la colaboración”.

Gay8 también cuenta con una serie de eventos aparte del festival de calle – incluyendo fiestas de danza, degustaciones o prueba de alimentos, cine gratis, degustaciones de cigarros y actuaciones de arte pop-up. Los sabores más ricos de Miami llenan el ambiente de aromas cautivadores, ya que los famosos restaurantes locales albergan cabinas que contarán con algunos de los mejores platos del sur de la Florida.

El Tower Theatre del Miami-Dade College y el Festival Internacional de Cine de Miami mostrarán 3 películas de temática LGBT durante el festival. Las artes visuales también tendrán presencia abundante en Gay8 ya que varios artistas estarán exponiendo sus trabajos durante el festival.

También habrá presentaciones musicales en diferentes áreas del festival, excursiones gratuitas a pie del área y mucho más.

El festival también destacará el tema de la violencia armada en nuestra comunidad, incluyendo una exhibición del Stonewall National Museum and Archives relacionados con la masacre en la discoteca Pulse en Orlando que sucedió en Junio 2016.

Para más información actualizada sobre el horario de eventos, casetas y patrocinio, visita www.gay8festival.com.

Miami’s top bands, businesses, community leaders, and all of Miami will once again come together on January 15, 2017 for the second annual Gay8 Festival. Gay8 (GayOcho!) is the first Latino LGBT art, music and food street festival in Miami’s historic Little Havana, and features some of Miami’s most celebrated musical talent – bands like Lucy Grau, the Spam Allstars, Son Lokos, and Locos Por Juana. The inaugural festival surpassed all expectations with an estimated 17,000 in attendance in 2016.

“We were so thrilled to see such a great response on a first-year event. The LGBTA* community is honored to host a festival meant to open doors and connect people who traditionally don’t connect” said organizer Damian Pardo. “We hope Gay8 will continue to represent a fun-filled day for all Miamians where we celebrate connection and collaboration.”

Gay8 also features a number of events surrounding the street festival – including dance parties, food tastings, free film showcase, cigar tastings and pop-up art performances. Miami’s richest flavors fill the air with captivating aromas, as noted local restaurants host booths that will feature some of the best South Florida cuisine.

Miami Dade College’s Tower Theater and the Miami International Film Festival will showcase 3 LGBT themed movies during the festival. Visual arts are also aplenty at Gay8, as some of the best artists South Florida has to offer will punctuate the festival at booths displaying unique, authentic works of art.

There will be spontaneous performances throughout the festival in varying locations, free historic walking tours of the area and much more.

Further, the festival will highlight the issue of gun violence in our community, including an exhibit by the Stonewall National Museum and Archives related to the Pulse nightclub shootings.

For more information including schedule of events, booths and sponsorships, visit www.gay8festival.com.