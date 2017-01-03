By Tom Bonanti

This time of the calendar year every publication does it- they post a list of New Year’s resolutions that should be implemented into your life. Well, here are mine, from a fitness trainer’s point of view. This is a list of, shall we say, 7 perfectly achievable suggestions to make you fitter and healthier in this banner year of 2017. Make the next 365 days your best and happiest and healthiest ever. You deserve it.

Resolution #1: Begin each day with a healthy breakfast.

Research shows that people who eat breakfast tend to take in more vitamins and minerals, and less fat and bad cholesterol throughout the day. The Mayo Clinic recommends eating a variety of foods (steel cut oatmeal, whole grain toast, low-fat dairy products, fresh fruit) rich in protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats. Never skip breakfast, but instead take the time to pause, prepare these healthy foods and try to eat them in a non-rushed manor. Your first meal of the day will set you up on a ritual of healthy eating all day long.

Resolution#2: Be more active. One way to overcome the morning blahs and bolster your mood is to get active and stay moving all day. Try working out in the morning if your schedule permits. You may not have the time to get to the gym, but a quick power walk, a jog around the block, or some calisthenics will help you burn fat, boost your metabolism all day, and put you in a better frame of mind at work! Don’t try to do it all at once. Even just using the stairs at work or walking the dog are simple ways to pack more activity into your day.

Resolution#3: Revise your training regime and stay consistent with your workouts.

Periodize your training schedule for optimum results. Look upon the year ahead as one big macrocycle with goals and objectives such as getting your body fat down below say, 18%, and putting on 5 lbs of muscle. Break down the bigger cycle into mesocycles of maybe 3 to 4 month periods of time with specific goals for each designated interval. If your workouts are boring or if you’re not seeing results, it’s time to change things up.

Resolution #4: Take your measurements.

How will you know if you are making progress if you don’t have a benchmark? Find a trainer who can help you, or go on line to find the formulas, or find a decent scale that will help you chart your measurements. Besides height and weight, you need to know your BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate), BMI (Body Mass Index) as well as your body fat%. Take these measurements every 3 months to assess your progress.

Resolution #5: Make exercise a daily ritual!

It’s a given that physical activity has countless benefits, so why are 60% of all Americans sedentary? Regular exercise (a combination of anaerobic weight training and aerobic cardio training) helps control weight, maintains healthy bones, muscles and joints, and reduces the risk Type II diabetes, heart disease and many forms of cancer.

Resolution #6: Protect your largest organ (your skin!).

Your skin begins to age the moment you are born, so the best way to protect it and look younger is to limit your sun worshipping. In order to avoid some of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, which create wrinkles and skin cancer, observe the following: always wear sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher; wear protective clothing; avoid damaging tanning beds.

Resolution #7: Adopt a positive frame of mind and learn to celebrate life.

Like attracts like, as they say, so avoid negative, critical people who drag you and others down into the mire with them. Gracefully let them go. Use your energy to accomplish good things and good things will come your way. Embrace life and all it has to offer you and teach you! Begin a new hobby, say “yes” to invitations, be adventurous, shake things up a little, learn to chill and laugh!

Tom Bonanti is a certified personal trainer and licensed massage therapist with his own gym and studio, Pump’n Inc. www.pumpnincgym.com at 1271 NE 9th Avenue in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 33304. Contact TrainerTomB@aol.com with all questions or set up a free consultation by calling (954) 557-1119.