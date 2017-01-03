So it’s time for that yearly list. You know, that list of things you hope to do in the New Year but never quite get around to doing. Remember, being healthy, eating right and working out should be a priority all year long; so let’s check that one off as a given. Instead, let’s talk about some of the other New Year’s resolutions that can make your life more prosperous, meaningful and enjoyable in 2017—you might even end up helping someone else along the way.

Giving or Receiving?

Is it better to give or receive? In 2017, give a little more of your time and volunteer with LGBTQ youth. You can make a big impact in someone’s life simply by showing up. They are the future!

More Gym Selfies

Why so much judgement about taking gym selfies? It’s important to keep yourself motivated. So if you’re working hard and you want to show off your progress, then more power to you! TIP: Don’t get in the way of someone’s workout. That’s not cute.

Fashion Statements

Unless some miracle happens, we all know what’s coming on January 20, 2017. If you want to stand up against a Trump presidency, there are plenty of ‘Dump Trump’ shirts to choose from. We might be stuck with him for the next four years, but we don’t have to sit back and take it either.

Mean Girl Makeover

No one likes a bitchy queen—where’s the fun in that? There is already so much negativity in the world, so try to be more of a Cady and less of a Regina. Remember, Regina got hit by a bus and Cady got the cute boy. Just saying.

Dancing Queen

Come on, boys! Unless I missed something, masc guys dance too. Start spending less time standing around at the bar and more time dancing. Not only can you let loose and show off your personality, but you can also work off those extra calories from drinking.

Cultivate Friendships

It’s a fact that we all love our smart phones and tablets, but there is a time and place for that. Put down your gadget while in social situations and start enjoying the people who are already around you.

Speak Your Mind

The beauty about social media is that it gives you a voice. Get involved in more conversations on social media and contribute your thoughts and ideas on important issues. We need more positive LGBT voices out there standing up for what we represent. Show the bigots we are here to stay.

Globetrotter

Don’t forget to have fun in 2017! Take that vacation you’ve been dreaming of. With all the tragedies we experienced in 2016, it’s evident now more than ever that life is way too short. Take life by the—you get the picture. Carpe diem!