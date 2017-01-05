See the Acclaimed Production January 10-22

Hotspots Exclusive Interview by Scott Holland

Roundabout Theatre Company announces the Fort Lauderdale premiere of the national tour of Sam Mendes (Spectre, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award®-winning production of Cabaret. Cabaret is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for a limited two week run, January 10 – 22.

Randy Harrison, best known for his portrayal of Justin in the Showtime drama Queer as Folk, steps into the role of the Emcee and “deserves every moment in the spotlight,” exclaims Sharon Eberson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette while Andrea Goss, a veteran of Roundabout’s Cabaret on Broadway returning to the role of Sally Bowles “is magnetic at every turn – spectacular” hails Hedy Weiss of the Chicago Sun-Times. Joining them are Benjamin Eakeley (Cabaret/Broadway) as Clifford Bradshaw, Alison Ewing (Cabaret/Broadway) as Fräulein Kost, Mary Gordon Murray (Hands on a Hardbody) as Fräulein Schneider, Scott Robertson (Cabaret/Broadway) as Herr Schultz and Patrick Vaill (Macbeth) as Ernst Ludwig.

It was a pleasure to sit down with Scott Robertson who reprises the role he played on Broadway, celebrating 40 years on the New York stage, for this exclusive Hotspots interview.

At what age did you start performing?

I would say about 15. I actually did a couple plays in Stanford Connecticut in Community Theater. One of the plays was with my father and it was called, “Bells Are Ringing.” Then I did Theater camp at 15 and 16.

What was your first professional/paid gig?

I did some children’s theater I got paid for, but my first big gig was Grease, the national tour. I did it for about six years and I played Roger the Mooner.

Other than Cabaret, which parts have been your favorite to play and why?

One of my all-time favorites was when I did a production of Falsettos where I played Mendel. Falsettos was originally two different musicals and they put them together. I got hired to do it in the Pittsburgh public theater, and it was one of those parts I felt I could do for the rest of my life. It made me feel like I had arrived. It was a role I just adored.

In addition, I played Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha. It was a challenge, but filled with joy.

Do you have a favorite city when you tour?

I haven’t been on tour in many years as I mostly now do Broadway and Off-Broadway, but I really enjoy Arizona. I also enjoy playing near college campuses as the tenor of the crowd is very different.

With 40 years of performing under your belt, is there still a part you want to play?

I have always wanted to play in Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living In Paris. I was thrilled with the score and what it offered to the actors. I also love the Nathan Lane role in The Producers, and I think I could rip it up.

What should the South Florida audiences expect from this touring company of Cabaret?

I think they are going to see talent that is over the top. Almost everyone in the show plays musical instruments. When you see it, you kind of can’t believe it. This is the 50th anniversary of Roundabout Theatre Company, and this is exactly what we did in New York City. The dancing is spectacular, with choreography by Rob Marshall. They will see a show that resonates with what’s really happening in the country today, but within all of that it’s incredibly entertaining. If they haven’t seen this production of Cabaret, there is nothing like it, and they are in for a big surprise!

John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical features some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Cabaret is set in the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd––and to leave their troubles outside.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s 50th Anniversary tour of Cabaret features original Broadway direction by Sam Mendes and original co-direction and choreography by Rob Marshall. Tour direction is under the helm of BT McNicholl (Spamalot) and choreography is recreated by Cynthia Onrubia (Victor/Victoria). The design team includes set design by Robert Brill (Assassins), costume design by William Ivey Long (Chicago), lighting design by Peggy Eisenhauer (Ragtime) and Mike Baldassari (Nine), sound design by Keith Caggiano (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) based on the original Broadway design by Brian Ronan with hair and wig design by Paul Huntley. Cabaret features orchestrations by Michael Gibson (The Boy From Oz), music supervision and vocal arrangements by Patrick Vaccariello (On Your Feet) and music direction by Robert Cookman (Legally Blonde). Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Tickets are available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office (201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale), browardcenter.org or by calling (954) 462–0222. Ticket prices start at $35. For more information, go to cabaretmusical.com or roundabouttheatre.org.