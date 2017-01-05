Since 1981, Bruno Gmünder, a publishing house out of Berlin Germany, has been focused on providing the worldwide gay community with high quality books and magazines that show off some of the hottest men on the planet. In addition to the Spartacus International Gay Guide, now in its 46th year of publication, the company publishes more than 150 titles per year. What follows are just 7 of our favorites that will make your coffee table the talk of the holidays.

Naked Ibiza:

Through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, Dylan Rosser’s fans brought Naked Ibiza to life. It is his biggest book yet. Rosser started work on Naked Ibiza four exciting years ago. After visiting Ibiza regularly since 2000, he decided to leave London for it, with the intention of photographing models outdoors in nature, something that was new to him after primarily indoor studio work. $69.99

Transformation

For the first time, iconic fetish photographer G. Elliott Simpson is showing his works in a monograph. This book features cutting-edge fetish photography showcasing rubber and latex, aesthetically appealing and skillfully made. The Toronto-based photographer manages to approach the topic in a tasteful way, allowing viewers from the outside to explore an unknown world of lust and desire. $69.99

The Matter of Absence

The art of Florian Hetz is provocative and stirs up controversy. His explicit imagery on the one hand and his approach of showing by not showing on the other hand make his work unique. Hetz explores the human body, the beauty in the ugly, and the ugliness in beauty. As his most important sense, he describes seeing since an eye disease runs in his family that might eventually cause him to lose his eyesight. $29.99

Red Hot II

Red Hot II is a collaboration between British photographer Thomas Knights and British designer Elliott James Frieze, characterized with its rebranded midnight blue material background and embossed silver writing. As with his previous book, Red Hot 100, this publication serves a good cause. The charity partner for the book is The Diana Award anti-bullying initiative. Knights already has a strong relationship with the charity with proceeds from the original “Red Hot 100” book totaling over $12,000 to date. $89.99

Secret Places

Jean-Baptiste Huong is a freelance photographer based in Paris. Secret Places is his first book and the fourth publication in the Portfolio1000 series. It’s about the secret places only men know well hidden from the rest of the world, in the hearts and souls of men. Jean-Baptiste captures these places in all their beauty and intensity. $29.99

Rick Day Bel Ami

New York based fashion photographer Rick Day has a gift of capturing the beauty of the male figure. His new collection, Rick Day Bel Ami, sets the stage for modern male photography, matching his talent for capturing the “world’s sexiest exhibitionists” with the beauty and youth of Bel Ami’s impressive roster of talent. The stunning allure and sensuous eroticism of his subjects is a perfect match with the lensman’s unique and highly recognizable style. $129.99

Vitium

A collaboration between Matt Lambert and Jannis Birsner, Vitium was born in Berlin and captures the fraternal, intimate, nihilistic and sexually-charged energy of the youth of the city. This 56 page book is an homage to the Queer-core zine culture of the 80s and is just larger than pocket-size, printed in black and white. A poster in full color included. $18.00

The Passion of Gengoroh Tagame- EXPANDED EDITION

The often violent, visceral, and always provocative style of Japanese manga legend Gengoroh Tagame, one of the originators of Japanese bear culture, comes to life like never before in The Passion of Gengoroh Tagame, a collector’s item reprint of the artist’s first English-language anthology. This revised and expanded edition includes 13 new pages with never-before-seen color artworks and an introduction by celebrated novelist and biographer Edmund White.

