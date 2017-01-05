Open Jan 6. Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. Moviefone.com

2. Cabaret at Broward Center

Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to Fort Lauderdale from Jan 10-22! Browardcenter.org

3. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Presents Out of This World at American Airlines Arena from January 6-15. This is a cosmic voyage that takes families to space to witness incredible acrobatic performances on various planets introduced through lead characters and a good versus evil storyline. aaarena.com

4. Forbidden Broadway 35th Anniversary Tour

At the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Jan 5 & 6. The fall-down funny musical roast of Broadway features outrageous costumes, hilarious rewrites of the songs you know and dead-on impressions by a stellar cast. BrowardCenter.org

5. American Crime

In the brand new Season 2 story, which premieres on Jan 6 on ABC, Connor Jessup stars as a teen who was raped by another boy at a party – or was he?