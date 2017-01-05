If the new president decides to put all of us into internment camps, I hope [Wilton Manors] is the place he decides to do it. Wilton Manors is, after all, the Island City. And apparently here they believe in the American freedoms of speech and religion, as well as the prusit of happiness. And the freedom to bear arms? My God, you should see the arms on some of these guys…

Michael W.,

Wilton Manors

Dear Death: I know you’ve been on a roll this year and Yaaay you! However, if you could see your way through to know f*ck with Cher, we’d appreciate it. Thanks in advance.

J.M.F.,

Fort Lauderdale

My god this place is so cruisy. I could get chlamydia just walking by the produce line!

O.M., at Public Five Points, Wilton Manors

A mother’s love. Nothing stronger. RIP Debbie Reynolds.

David H.

Fort Lauderdale

This generally has been called the “hate election” because everyone professed to hate both candidates. It turned out to be the hate election because, and let’s not mince words, of the hatefulness of the electorate. In the years to come, we will brace for the violence, the anger, the racism, the misogyny, the xenophobia, the nativism, the white sense of grievance that will undoubtedly be unleashed now that we have destroyed the values that have bound us.

Neal Gabler, author, prize-winning writer and a senior fellow at the University of SoCal.

Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For eight years she was my mom [on Will & Grace]. She was pure energy and light when she came on stage… She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else “on the road” to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. An inspiration on every level…

Actress Debra Messing, on the death of Debbie Reynolds.