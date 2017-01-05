Tell our readers a little about yourself and how long you have been in Real Estate.

I have been a realtor for over 10 years here in South Florida for Luxury Homes and I was also a Realtor in NY for Douglas Elliman. I have been working with the institutional, commercial as well as residential real estate. I have completed hundreds and hundreds of real estate transactions with a value of over $40,000,000.

Do you specialize in any specific types of real estate?

Over the past few years I have been tending to do transactions with a larger weighting towards Luxury Homes, Commercial Properties, Residential condo & homes.

Do you focus on any specific neighborhoods?

Since I am a Fort Lauderdale resident and a Wilton Manors home owner I have a unique insight into their markets and demographics. Dealings with Oceanfront , Intracoastal, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors — Single Family Homes, Condos and multi-unit investments. Also, my experience with renovations and rehabbing homes and condos gives my clients additional insight into how to make a successful deal happen as well as having a finished home of their dreams.

How is the market now in South Florida?

My opinion on the South Florida Real Estate Market… As long as interest rates stay relatively low, and the United States is a safe haven, as well as having a new president that has a “HUGE” amount of his wealth tied up in Real Estate, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, Oakland Park and the surrounding areas are well positioned to outperform the country’s real estate market performance and will remain one of the top places for the LGBT community to be moving into from other parts of the country and world.

What community organizations are you involved in?

I am currently a member of the Board of Directors for the South Florida Symphony. In addition, I am an avid supporter of various LGBT charities like Sun Serve, Broward House, and The Pride Center. I also make it a point, whenever possible, to work with gay owned law firms, title companies and mortgage brokers.