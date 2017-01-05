Thursday, January 5

The Kravis Center Cultural Society presents Lunch and Learn: Sexual Healing: An Intimate Conversation With Dr. Ruth Westheimer, interviewed by Steven Caras at 11;30am. Dr. Ruth Westheimer may have pioneered talking explicitly about sex on radio and television, but it’s a small part of an inspirational life that began with escaping the Holocaust at the age of 10. Only after joining the Israeli Freedom Fighters and before extensive studies at the Sorbonne, the New School of Social Research and Columbia University’s Teacher’s College did she begin to broach the subject of sexuality. Meet this highly accomplished celebrity in a colorful dialogue with Steven Caras, covering everything you may still need to know about sex, and equally if not more stimulating, details of a life journey that continues for this ageless international treasure. This event takes place at the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion, and tickets are $89, and includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers.

Starting today and going through Jan 11, the Pride Factory is featuring their Semi-Annual Storewide Clearance Sale with 20-75% markdown in all departments.

Forbidden Broadway, the 35th Anniversary Tour comes to the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center today and tomorrow at 8pm. The fall-down funny musical roast of Broadway is back at last with a blast, featuring outrageous costumes, hilarious rewrites of the songs you know and dead-on impressions by a stellar cast. Whether you’re a seasoned theater-goer or new to Broadway, Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs. To purchase tickets, go to BrowardCenter.org.

Friday, January 6

The South Florida Mustangs will be featuring a Showcase Square Dancing Event at 7:30pm at Scandals Saloon.

The Adrienne Arsht Center presents “Shen Yun” starting today and going through Sunday, Jan 8. Shen Yun combines ancient Chinese legends with technological innovations, and historically authentic costumes with breathtaking animated backdrops. They let classical Chinese dance do the storytelling, and share with you beautifully diverse ethnic and folk traditions. Filled with an enchanting orchestral sound, this is a mesmerizing experience you won’t find anywhere else. To purchase tickets, go to ArshtCenter.org, and for more information on Shen Yun, go to shenyun.com/Miami

Saturday, January 7

The Ramrod presents Pig Dance #101 (the first Saturday of every month) starring DJ Doug Jackson.

Bigger Saturdays at Score presents “NYE Recovery Party” starring DJ Jalil Z.

Club Fort Lauderdale presents Res-Erection, their monthly Naked Blackout Event starting at 10pm. This is always a sold out event so get their early!

Tuesday, January 10

Cabaret, direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to Fort Lauderdale! As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s Tony Award®-winning production of Cabaret. Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd––and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times? Go and hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at Cabaret, John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way. Cabaret starts today and plays through Jan 22. Purchase tickets, which start at only $35, at BrowardCenter.org

Wednesday, January 11

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar presents Duets (every Second Wed of the month at 9pm) starring Antonio Edwards and Lenora Jaye. This month’s theme is Happy New Year.

The Palace will be featuring a Birthday Soiree for Tiffany Fantasia all night long!

Starting today and every Wednesday thereafter, Floppy Rooster presents “Shirtless Wednesdays,” where all shirtless men drink for free from 11pm to 12 am and then again from 1 am to 1:30am (well drinks and domestic beer).

The Alibi wants to remind the community that their 2016 drink chips expire on January 31, 2017. Starting February 1 they will only be taking the 2017 chips, so if you have a lot of 2016 chips, now is the time to use them!

My friend and friend to our entire community, Pompano Bill, will be celebrating his 91st Birthday on Thursday January 12. He has been documenting South Florida with his pics since 1992 (almost 25 years now), and we all need to be thankful for his contribution to our vibrant gay community. Please take some time over the next week to call, email, or text Pompano and wish him a very happy 91st. I love you PB!!