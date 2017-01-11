Top 5

Well-Strung , a hunky and talented all-male singing string quartet, is taking the musical world by storm with its signature pop-classical mashups. Catch them at the Amaturo Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Jan 15 at 7pm. BrowardCenter.org

2. Gay8 Festival – is a free Latino LGBT art, music and food street festival in Miami. The second annual one-day festival will take place on Jan 15, 11am-10pm Gay8festival.com

3. Supercar Week – this 7th annual event has it finale on 1/15/17 at WPB Waterfront Commons 11am-5pm – SuperCarWeek.com

4. Kenny Rogers: Final World Tour . The Gambler’s Last Deal with Special Guest Linda Davis on Wed Jan 18 at Kravis Center. Kravis.org