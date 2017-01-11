Lace-up your brightest jogging shoes and slip on your splashiest running shorts! You can soon dress in your favorite color of the rainbow and join The Pride Center’s SECOND ANNUAL 5K fundraiser. Stroll, jog or run your way across the finish line with your closest friends and family!

The Rainbow 5K Run/Walk will be held on SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2017. Participants will wind through the beautiful tree-lined streets of the Island City on the 3.1 mile certified 5K course.

The Rainbow Run is the newest part of The Pride Center’s health initiative programming. Live entertainment along the route and post-race music, food and beverages also are planned for the event. More than 400 participants are expected to attend. The starting line and the finish line will be in the heart of Wilton Manors on Wilton Drive, and runners will take off at 7:30am. The Center is collaborating with Split Second Timing for event organization and promotion.

There will also be a race expo which will give LGBT friendly businesses a change to interact with participants and spectators. Target, Broward Health Imperial Point, TD Bank, Trader Joes and many others are expected to be on hand for the expo which will take place from 8am to 10am. Expect some great giveaways from these supportive companies.

Registration admission is $30 for adults. First 400 participants will receive a Pride Center Rainbow 5K Run t-shirt and a medal! Proceeds of this event support the vital services and programs of The Pride Center at Equality Park. For more info about registering to race, visit TheRainbow5k.com

There are several other ways to get involved with the Rainbow 5K. You can volunteer, sponsor or RUN/WALK the Rainbow 5k. For more information contact Roger Roa, Director of Development, at 954-463-9005, RRoa@PrideCenterFlorida.org