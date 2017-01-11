PUFF, PUFF, PASS…

A CBS news affiliate in Washington, DC is reporting the D.C. Cannabis Coalition will be handing out 4,200 joints for free at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The plan is for everyone to light up four minutes and 20 seconds (420 is a code word for marijuana) into the event to send the message “it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level,” according to organizers.

DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO

Gay porn star Tyce Jax, whose real name is Jared Louis Velazquez, was arrested by Atlanta police for beating and threatening his boyfriend with a knife for watching porn. Velazquez reportedly became enraged and allegedly attacked his boyfriend, Bobby Hamill, when he discovered him watching porn on an iPad, which Velazquez smashed. The incident happened in Nov. 25 but just came to light.

GAY PARTIES CELEBRATE TRUMP INAUGURATION

The Log Cabin Republicans, a group of gay Republicans, is throwing a post-inaugural bash on January 21 in Washington D.C. dubbed a ‘T Party’ while Gays for Trump is throwing a “Deploraball”, the Washington Blade reports. It will be a cocktail reception where tea as well as alcohol will be served.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina-based organization called Gays for Trump is organizing an Inaugural DeploraBall Gala on the inaugural evening of Jan. 20. It will be held at the upscale Bolger Center Hotel in Potomac, Md.

Gays for Trump President Peter Boykin said on the group’s Facebook site that all “deplorables” who supported Trump during the tumultuous presidential campaign — both gay and straight — are invited to attend the event. He was referring to the term “deplorables” that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used to describe some Trump supporters.

