DRAG – Haters Roast – The Shady Tour is brought to you by Murray and Peter and stars Ru Paul Drag Races: Bob, Ginger, Latrice, Phi Phi, Kim Chi, Alaska, Cynthia and Jinkx and is at the Parker Playhouse on Thursday, May 11.

MOVIES – Snatched – stars Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. When her boyfriend dumps her before their exotic vacation, a young woman persuades her ultra-cautious mother to travel with her to paradise, with unexpected results. This action/comedy is 91 mins and hits theaters May 12

CONCERT – The Weeknd – Grammy-winning and multi-platinum selling artist embarks on his first-ever world tour in support of his recent “Starboy” release, on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm at the BB&T Center. Tickets start at $35.25

CROONER – John Legend – preforms at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm. The singer, songwriter, musician and actor has scored with such singles as “All of Me,” “Love Me Now,” “Green Light,” and many more. Tickets start at $38.

CUBANO – Albita – Accompanied by a big band, presents “Cuba, Hoy Como Ayer” at the Miami Dade County Auditorium. Blending music from Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Brazil, the vocalist pays tribute to the sounds of Havana in the 1950s. Sat May 14 at 8pm $18-$62.

CLASSICAL – South Beach Chamber Ensemble celebrates the beauty and passion of Latin American composers: Miguel del Águila, Al Torrente and Osvaldo Golijov at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on May 14 from 6-10pm. Tickets $12.50

MOVIES – The Wall – which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and John Cena is about two American Soldiers who are trapped by a lethal sniper, with only an unsteady wall between them. This Drama/Thriller/War pic is 81 min and starts May 12.

TELEVISION – Master of None – This Netflix comedy follows the personal and professional challenges that face a 30-year-old New York actor, Dev (Aziz Ansari). Season Two premieres on Friday, May 12.

OPERA – A Masked Ball – is presented by the Florida Grand Opera at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from May 11-13. Tickets range from $21-$200. There is a pre-show lecture an hour before curtain with a talk-back session afterwards.

BALLET – Spring Gala – is brought to you by the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, which will feature performances that will crown the conclusion of another season of triumphs that only high caliber dancers can execute. May 13 Aventura Center , and May 14 Broward Center.