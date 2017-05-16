MUSICALS – Mamma Mia – Farewell Tour comes to the Broward Center for 3 short days from May 19-21 with tickets starting at $35. Over 50 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show!

CONCERT – Idina Menzel – is live at the Broward Center on Wednesday, May 24 with tickets going from $69-$189. Menzel first reached stardom on Broadway in her Tony-nominated role as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning RENT, followed by superstardom in her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba, in the blockbuster Wicked.

SPORTS – Florida Panthers – presents an open house event for fans interested in becoming a Full or Partial ticket package holder and having the first opportunity to select your seats available for 2017-18 Panthers Season on Saturday, May 20 from 10 am to 2 pm at BB&T Center. Enter through Pantherland. Fans can shop throughout the duration of the event.

EXPO – Cuba Nostalgia – The 19th Annual CubaNostalgia is a three-day event showcasing Cuban life, customs and heritage through exhibits, vendors selling Cuban theme items and memorabilia, art galleries and artists, music stores, jewelry stores, bookstores, and traditional Cuban food and drinks. May 19 &20 at 10901 SW 24th St, Miami.

ART – ARTundressed ’17 – is South Florida’s Sexiest Art Exhibition and takes place from May 18-20 at Art Hood 56 in Miami. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchase d in advance at artundressed.com/buy-tickets

MUSIC – Lotos festival – Boy George, headlines the third annual ’80s music festival on Friday, May 18 at 7pm at Mizner Park Amphitheater. Also appearing are the Romantics, Jenny Bergren of Ace of Base, Stevie B, Katrina of the Waves, Expose, Nu Shooz and When in Rome UK. Tickets start at $39

OPERA – Florida Grand – the Young Artists present a grand finale to the Opera at the Museum series’ season. Featuring semi-staged opera scenes, the showcase highlights the group of young singers at the beginning of their professional careers on Saturday, May 20 at 7pm. There will be a reception immediately following the performance. Admission is free.

COMEDIENNE – Rick Gutierrez – Mixing irreverent social commentary with observations about marriage, divorce and fatherhood, the stand-up comic has been touring for more than a decade, and has been seen on NBC’s “Friday Night Videos,” BET’s “ComicView” and Showtime’s “Latino Laugh Festival.” Catch him a Palm Beach Improv May18-21, with Tickets $17-$20.

Monty Python – Kravis Center – presents Spamalot, which is lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail. SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful showgirls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Plays May 19 – June 4 at the Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse.

COPACABANA – Seminole Theatre – The Latin and American show is a stage show with a Latin flavor that mixes the excitement of Latin dance rhythms and the intensity of big band swing from the great American song book on Saturday, May 20. . Featuring a 10 piece Latin band, exotic show girls, singers, dancers, artist tributes and more in an exciting 2 hour show.