The stage is set for World OutGames Miami 2017, the world’s largest 10-day Sports, Culture and Human Rights event featuring LGBT athletes, participants, spectators and thought leaders from around the globe converging on Miami from May 26 through June 4.

Making its U.S. debut, the highly-anticipated World OutGames Miami 2017 will welcome LGBT athletes from nearly 60 countries – many where homosexuality remains illegal and hidden. In the spirit of true inclusiveness, the World OutGames are open to all, regardless of sexual orientation.

“We are proud to bring World OutGames to the United States as a global statement of unity, inclusiveness and healthy competition,” said Ivan Cano, CEO of World OutGames Miami. “This will be a life-changing experience for all who attend which will inspire, motivate and celebrate the human spirit through its three pillars – Sports, Culture and Human Rights.”

SPORTS

Athletes will arrive at World OutGames Miami ready to challenge themselves physically in a variety of sports. With skill levels ranging from beginner to competitive, the roster of sporting events includes, but is not limited to, basketball, bodybuilding, dance sport, diving, field hockey, golf, running, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field, triathlon and volleyball.

Sports events will be held at world-class venues across Miami-Dade County, including Tropical Park, University of Miami, Ransom Everglades Aquatics Center, Kendall Soccer Park, Miami Beach Golf Club, Crandon Park and Doubletree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center.

HUMAN RIGHTS

World OutGames Miami will also feature the 4th Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference, a three-day event (May 26-28) held at the Loews Miami Beach. The conference will be a powerful global gathering of internationally respected human rights activists, researchers, legal scholars and trade organizations, and will include more than 25 speakers and 35 topics focused on three specific tracks: Promoting Inclusivity in Sports (LGB, Intersex, Trans*, Women), Health & Wellness (HIV, Disability, Sexuality, Body Politics, Human Trafficking) and Social Justice (Labor/Trade Unions, Religion, LGBTQI Criminalization, Workplace Issues).

Special guest speakers include Tamara Adrián (Venezuela), Rev. Houston Cypress (Miccosukee Reservation), Lou Englefield (UK), Amini Fonua (Tonga), Moninne Griffith (Ireland), Surat-Shaan Knan (UK), Richard Lusimbo (Uganda), Deondre Moore (USA), Chris Mosier (USA), Vitit Muntarbhorn (Thailand), Kenita Placide (St. Lucia), Alessandra Ramos (Brazil), Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (USA), Nadine Smith (USA) and Mark Tewksbury (Canada).

CULTURE

World OutGames Miami participants will immerse themselves in a warm welcome from a community that honors, respects and supports them and from a city that celebrates diversity and self-expression.

Attendees will enjoy various cultural happenings planned over the 10-day long event including Pulse Points on June 1, an artistic response to the Orlando massacre at Pulse Nightclub, fusing dance, music, poetry and visual arts to honor the 49 lives that were lost. Live entertainment, art exhibits, a poetry reading with Robert Pinsky, and a film festival are also planned.

In addition, the World OutGames Main Village at The National Hotel will host activities, vendors and entertainment offerings. Opening Ceremonies at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater will offer a taste of Miami with special surprises.

Closing ceremonies will be at The National.

World OutGames Miami is made possible through the support of Adidas, the City of Miami Beach, Florida Sports Foundation, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Coca-Cola, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Bacardi, Happy Copenhagen, the University of Miami Health System, Limitless Production Services, Inc., Arts & Business Council of Miami, the International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, Miami Sports, Hotspots Media Group, OutClique, South Florida Gay News, 93.9 MIA and additional contributions from many individuals and businesses.

World OutGames Miami is funded in part by a grant from the City of Miami Beach, along with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

For more information, tickets and the full schedule of events, visit outgames.org.