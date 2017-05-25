I can’t believe it’s almost been a year since Gay Disney 2016. Every year it’s a weekend filled with fun, mayhem and fond memories. If you haven’t been, I recommend you experience it, and if you have been go back! After all, it’s in our sister city of Orlando, just a few hours’ drive away. Here are the DJs and singers and entertainers you’ll get to see during Gay Disney Week, which runs this year from May 30 – June 5.

OFFICIAL GAY DAYS POOL PARTIES AT THE DOUBLETREE

GayDays Orlando is well-known for the daily pool parties which are held at the Official GayDays host hotel, the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld. There are two pool parties, the “Midway Pool Party”, held at the main lagoon pool, and the “Arena Pool Party”, held near the bear wing of the hotel.

GayDays is proud to host over 30 DJ’s from all over with 5 Days and 5 Nights of pool parties. The pool parties at “The Midway Pool” start on Wednesday, May 31 at 12Noon with DJ Tex Flex, switching over at 5p.m. to DJ Frank-O and closing out the evening at 10p.m. with DJ Chris Adams. The next day is titled as “Freakshow,” Thursday, June 1, with DJ Aracely Manterola 10a.m. – 4p.m., DJ Luke Hampel 4p.m. – 10p.m., and Pumpkin Spice 10p.m. – 3a.m. Friday, June 2 debut’s the all new bear themed pool party called, “Bear Watch” with DJ Chomper 10a.m.- 4p.m., DJ DeGiacinto 4p.m. – 10p.m., and DJ Alex Ferbeyre 10p.m. – 3a.m.. On Saturday, June 3 gear up for “Illumin8” starting with DJ Nancy Starr 10 a.m. – 4p.m., DJ Joe Ross 4PM – 10PM, and the evening headliner, DJ ChiChi LaRue 10p.m.- 3a.m. with performances by recording artist’s Malka Red, Blush, & FHB. The closing party on Sunday, June 4 “Therapeutic Sundaze” will be headlined by DJ Hector Fonseca 10p.m. – 3a.m., and DJ Joe Ross 10a.m. – 4p.m. and DJ Tristan Jaxx 4p.m. – 10p.m. The “Arena Pool Parties” start on Thursday, June 1 with a DJ lineup of DJ Matt Effect 10a.m. – 4p.m., DJ Chris Tavi 4p.m. – 10p.m., and DJ Amy Alderman 10p.m. – 3a.m. On Friday, June 2, DJ Sushiman 10a.m. – 4p.m., DJ J Warren 4p.m. – 10p.m., and DJ Jack Reina 10p.m. –3a.m. Saturday, June 3 the DJ lineup consists of DJ Chris Adams 10a.m. – 4p.m., DJ Alex Ferbeyre 4p.m. – 10p.m. and DJ Chomper 10p.m. – 3a.m. Finally, the last day of pool parties Sunday, June 4 will feature music spun by DJ DeGiacinto 10a.m. – 4p.m., and then switching over to onePULSE’s Tea Dance with Pulse Nightclub DJ Flawless 4p.m. – 10p.m. and DJ Infinite 10p.m. – 3a.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to: GayDays.com

ONE MAGICAL WEEKEND at Walt Disney World® Resorts

One Magical Weekend will be set up at the B Resort and Spa for the third year in a row. In addition to the daily Therapy pool parties (11 a.m. to 6 p.m….Sunday to 8pm)) and the signature events (Riptide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark, the Main Event Red Vol 2 at Disney Springs House of Blues), there will also be daily after-hours parties called Cadabra at Old Town. Those parties will be held from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday starts at 10pm) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The DJs for the Therapy pool parties on Friday are Edil Hernandez and Ben Baker. On Saturday, DJs JB Burgos and Guy Scheiman and Sunday features DJs Manny Lehman and Bio Zounds, the NEXUS Radio DJ Contest Winner. Riptide will be held at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark on Friday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJs Mike Cruz and Shane Stiel will be DJing this signature event. The Main Event will be held at Disney Springs House of Blues from 9 p.m. to 2 am. on Saturday, June 3. DJs Paulo and Dj Deanne will headline the event.

Cadabra’s after-hours parties at Old Town begin on Friday late night with DJs Twisted Dee and Martin Fry. Saturday’s parties will be headlined by DJs Ivan Gomez and Nacho Chapado. Sunday night’s DJ lineup consists of DJs Power Infiniti and Oscar Velazquez (and starts early at 10pm and goes to 6 am). Don’t forget to stay at the Official OMW Host Hotel – The B Resort & Spa on Disney property. Tickets, VIP packages and hotel rooms can be purchased directly through the One Magical Weekend website. Visit onemagicalweekend. com for more information.

PARLIAMENT HOUSE

Parliament House will be inviting four different entertainers to perform during Gay Disney Week. The first one can be seen on Friday, June 2: Debbie Gibson live in concert singing her iconic hits: “Only in My Dreams,” “Shake your Love,” “Foolish Beat,” and more. On Saturday, June 3, they present the one and only Macy Gray live in concert singing her hits: “I Try,” “Sweet Baby,” “When I See You,” and more.

On Sunday, June 4 they present Keri Hilson live and in concert singing her hits: “Pretty Girl Rock,” “Knock You Down,” “Turnin’ Me On,” and more.

On Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, Tim Evanicki productions presents CoCo Peru in “The Tamiong Of The Tension: An Epic Quest” at the Footlight Theatre at 8pm. Tickets are $35 ($40 at the door) and can be purchased at Phouse.Ticketleap.com

All weekend long the Parliament House will feature the world famous Footlight Players at 10pm and 12am (Darcel Stevens, Shantell DMarco, Jazell Barbie Royale and Sonique) DJs Brianna and Scott Robert along with Adult film stars and Foam parties. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: ParliamentHouse.com Tickets for all three of these acts can be purchased in advance by going to parliamenthouse.com.