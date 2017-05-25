It’s that time of year again! The Polk Pride Committee has announced a full weekend of events for the third year of Polk Pride to be held June 14 – 17.

“We are so excited about the events we have in this year’s Polk Pride,” said Scott Guira, president of the Polk Pride Committee. “We really try to have events for everybody in the family. We try to break the stereotype and offer a space for the younger crowd, and people of faith also.”

The events for Polk Pride include activities for youth and people of all religious denominations, stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster, the Pride festival, and a Pride closing party.

Highlights (check the web site to confirm times):

• Pride for Youth, June 14, 7 p.m., St David’s Episcopal Church

• Pride in Faith, June 15, 7 p.m., Beacon Hill Fellowship

• Fortune Feimster, June 16, 7p.m., Lkld TV

• Pride in the Park, June 17, 10 a.m., Munn Park

• Pride after Dark June 17, 9 p.m., Lkld TV

Polk Pride is hosted by a joint effort from the Lakeland Youth Alliance (LYA), and Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) of Polk County. Polk Pride creates an inspiring and dedicated culture of support and aspires to be the premier platform for education and entertainment for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, as well as their friends, families and allies.

For more information, email info@PolkPrideFL.com or visit www.PolkPrideFl.com.