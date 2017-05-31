Nina Bonina Brown sashays away

Episode 10 opens up with Ru informing the six remaining contestants that its “Make-Over Week,” and this year they will be making over the crew of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since Shea and Sasha won the challenge last week, they got to choose which queen was paired with which crew member. There was no shade there, as they decide to pair the queens up with the crew member they truly feel is best for them. On the runway, they have to perform with the crew member they were paired up with. In the end Sasha and Trinity rose to the top with Trinity winning the challenge. Peppermint and Alexis were safe and Nina and Shea were in the bottom two, with Nina Bonina Brown sashaying away. Here’s our exit interview with Nina:

Q: At what age did drag become an interest and how did you pick your name?

A: I don’t remember, but it was definitely in my teen years, probably around 16. My name was chosen randomly. Nina came to me in a dream, and once I started performing someone screamed the name Bonina, so I added it to my name and then I added Brown.

Q: How many times did you apply to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race? How did it feel when you found out you got chosen?

A: I applied five times, and it was bittersweet when I finally got chosen.

Q: Is there additional pressure now that RuPaul has been on for eight seasons and two all-star seasons?

A: I think so, as we were all trying our best to be nice and be on point. We have seen how the nastiness and pettiness comes across on TV.

Q: Tell us about your “RuPaul’s Drag Race” experience?

A: It was definitely an experience with lots of ups and downs (ok, more downs), but I wouldn’t change it for anything as it gave me a tremendous opportunity to put myself out there

Q: Did you start off doing regular drag and then get into the character make-up? How did that happen?

A: Yes, I did. I have always been an artist and Phoenix (RuPaul alumni) had a competition in Atlanta, and there was a Disney challenge and I did Ursula and after that I kept experimenting with characters.

Q: You are so talented, but suffered from self-doubt/depression, is that better now?

A: Not really, but I know it should be should. I have gotten a little better.

Q: Who do you want to win?

A: Trinity, because she proved to everyone that’s she is not just a pageant queen.

Q: Tell us something people would be surprised to know about you.

A:. That I am a top.

Q: What’s ahead for Nina?

A: I don’t know. I am going slow, but the doors are opening and I am trying to decide which doors to walk through. I have to decide which one is going to take me to the next level.

For more information on Nina, catch her on social media at Facebook.com/ninaboninabrown or Instagram.com/nina_bonina_brown