Mila Jam will perform her new single, Faces, at Score Bar on Friday, June 9. The song celebrates individual beauty, self-acceptance and everyone’s right to belong.

“We all wear our plastic smiles out in the world while inside, we hide our true fears and loathing and feelings of inadequacy,” says the transgender Youtube sensation-turned-recording artist from her home in New York.

“Faces is about staring boldly into that mirror and realizing that we do belong, we are enough, and someone will love us for who we really are.”

Though confident as a child and always secure in herself as a person, Mila admits she sometimes found it difficult to stare boldly into the mirror and appreciate what she saw. “I had a hard time understanding why so many people judged me for being different. I didn’t fully understand my identity and how I would become the woman I am today. I held on, though, and that can be hard in itself… but you must.”

She says she grew to realize she was enough and that she did belong when she met other gorgeous, gifted, empowering and hard-working trans women like her close sisters Laverne Cox, Trace Lysette and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 queen Peppermint, all of whom appear in the Faces music video. Other notable names in the music video include Unbreakable’s Titus Burgess, Candis Cayne, and Transparent’s Zackary Drucker. “I love all my ladies,” she shouts out.

Mila Jam is world-renowned for her one-of-a-kind videos and stage performances. She has performed alongside James Brown, Mark Ronson, Jody Watley, and Natasha Bedingfield. She even toured internationally with the Broadway musical, Rent. Surprisingly, her performance at Score will be Mila’s first time eve performing Miami.

“I’m so excited,” she continues. “I love Miami, the sun and the culture…such diversity and beauty! And the beach! I can’t wait to meet new people and make new friends. I love all that you are, Miami, and all of your faces.”

Mila Jam performs her new song, Faces, at Score Nightclub on Friday, June 9. “Faces” is available on iTunes. Visit www.themilajam.com