Home Photos Hot Shots 19th Annual White Fort Lauderdale PhotosHot Shots 19th Annual White Fort Lauderdale By Hotspots Magazine - June 1, 2017 108 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter View the full gallery: 19th Annual White Fort Lauderdale 1 of 5 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hot Shots Nancy Pelosi at The Pride Center at Equality Park Hot Shots GFLGLCC Quarterly Networking Luncheon Hot Shots Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar ‘Beast Party’ Hot Shots Southern Nights ‘NeiBearHood’ Takeover Party Hot Shots Lady Bunny Live at Matty’s Wilton Park Hot Shots SAVE’s Champions of Equality Broward Mixer FEATURE STORIES Magic From Down Under Comes to Miami Features Hotspots Magazine - June 1, 2017 0 NOTE: Due to an unfortunate injury to a performer which occurred during a performance, this engagement of The Naked Magicians at the Arsht Center on June 4th will be rescheduled for a later date... Read more