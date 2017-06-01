NOTE: Due to an unfortunate injury to a performer which occurred during a performance, this engagement of The Naked Magicians at the Arsht Center on June 4th will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined. Purchased tickets for this performance will be honored for the future performance. Ticket refunds are also available. Ticket holders with any questions, or those requesting a refund can call the Arsht Center Box Office at 305.949.6722.

Starring the clever and seductive Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, two of Australia’s most famous magicians, The Naked Magicians combines magic and muscles with riotous laughs that take magic to a whole new level.

This is the show that strips away the top hats and capes to deliver full-frontal illusions. The show takes place inside the Center’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“Good magicians don’t need sleeves and great magicians don’t need pants,” says Tyler.

“Deliciously naughty” and “my cheeks still hurt from laughing so much” are among the most common online posts from audience members of sold-out shows in Australia, Great Britain and Asia. The Sunday Herald declares The Naked Magicians as “definitely one of the most visually stimulating magic shows in the world,” and Fringe Review UK says “we were left with laugh-induced aching jaws.”

The 31-year old buff bros went from best friends to partners in prestidigitation in 2014 following several boisterous audience members asking them to make their clothes disappear.

“It’s kind of crazy because magic is the second-oldest profession ever and we couldn’t believe that no one had combined the two things that everyone loves — magic and nudity,” says Wayne.

The Aussie duo have been performing magic for nearly 20 years. The broad-shouldered Wayne, a proud owner of a freakishly long tongue, is the first Australian magician in TV history to have his own TV series. More Than Magic aired in Australia, New Zealand, England, as well as the United States. The sporty tan lines and incredible physique seen on stage hint at Tyler’s Speedo-wearing days. He swam competitively at the Australian National Championships and Pan Pacific Games before becoming a professional magician for corporate events around the world.

“Being on stage doing magic without relying on pockets or sleeves does add that extra challenge and ups our game,” Wayne says. “When we say ‘abracadabra,’ the audience isn’t always looking at our hands,” Tyler jokes.

​​​​​​​Tickets to The Naked Magicians start at $29 and are available at the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office, by calling 305-949-6722, or online at ArshtCenter.org. This adult 18+ show includes coarse language, sexual references and some nudity.