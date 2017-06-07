Sunday, June 18, is Father’s Day. In the gay world Father’s Day can mean many things: Gifts for your Father, Gifts for your hubby if you have children, Gifts for your friends who are fathers and gifts for your “Daddies.” Here is a list of 20 gifts that I think the Fathers in your life will enjoy.

Dads Who Like to Dress Up

Drag Queen Merchandise

Wear your favorite Drag Queen with pride this Father’s Day and all year round with apparel featuring your favorite Drag Queens from around the world! Select tees featured can be found on website or at HotTopic, both online and in stores. And, be the first to get your hands on new releases by following @DragQueenMerch on all social media platforms.

Rebel4Men Bow Ties

Robert E. Blackmon’s (aka Gay Groom Robert®) latest bowtie collection, features tons of fun and colorful fabrics and each one is hand-sewn which makes them one-of-a-kind. There’s even instructions on how to tie a bowtie, as bowties are an apparel essential.

King and Stone (Starts at $75)

Capitalizing on the massive growth of subscription services for men’s fashion and lifestyle products, King & Stone has a subscription shoe service where they offer subscribers a highly-curated selection of on-trend designs to choose from, delivering four pairs of shoes per year -one per season.

Their Balaj (Kyanite) is one of my favorite shoes. It features a Blue suede and mesh upper, white rubber sole with “sport” printed on bottom.

Performance socks by MotoChic Gear! ($18 a pair)

Travel farther and exercise longer in style with there high quality fabric that provides 25 mmHg compression. These knee-high socks are designed to make you look and feel outstanding. Studies show therapeutic compression improves blood flow, and minimizes muscle fatigue and achiness for healthy, energized legs.

Lap Bodysuit in Love Dad ($24)

From Finn + Emma, this is the perfect way for baby to show off her love of her dad. Simple and comfortable is best, especially for babies. This adorable bodysuit is perfect for all sizes and activity levels, from your little one’s first day in the world to their first birthday celebration. Made from buttery-soft, G.O.T.S. certified organic cotton, it features non-toxic and eco-friendly dyes and easy-snap fasteners with signature coconut inserts for quick access when changing or bathing.

Dads Who Like to Drink

Sapporo Premium Black

This is a world-class dark lager that edged out craft competitors for first place in the Schwarzbier category at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition. Brewed with roasted dark malts, the beer is very deep brown in color with a subtle reddish hue. Black has a robust body and intense complexity with a stable tan foam and aromas of chocolate and roasted malt, complimented by a sweet, round fullness and flavors of chocolate and black coffee on the palate. The finish is clean with slight hop bitterness.

Sombra Mezcal

Is from Master Sommelier Richard Betts, and is a smoky, full flavored agave spirit from Oaxaca, Mexico. Created as an environmentally sustainable, more pure version of mezcal than others on the market, Sombra strives to support and give back to the local community, doing everything from sponsoring youth classes to recycling it’s waste products to making building bricks.

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay ($13.99)

This is the first chardonnay of its kind. Yielding flavors of grilled pineapple, juicy peach, graham cracker and toffee, which, when aged in Kentucky Bourbon barrels, delivers nuances of toasty oak with vanilla aromas and notes of baking spices – the Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay is bold enough to stand up to all of Dad’s BBQ favorites!

Dads Who Like to Pamper Themselves

Arianna Skincare’s Men’s Spa Collection Kit ($340)

Give dad a luxury grooming kit made for pampering with Arianna Skincare’s Men’s Spa Collection Kit. Containing a Nutritive Shampoo Therapy, Mineral Shower Gel, Mineral Facial Cream and After Shave Recovery Balm, each product is formulated with natural minerals from the Dead Sea along with plant extracts and essential oils.

SteelMclean Scalp Cleanser & Shave Lotion ($28)

For men who shave their scalp, SteelMclean’s Scalp Cleanser & Shave Lotion combines Peppermint Oil and other botanical ingredients that work together to leave behind a soft, smooth and hydrated scalp. Great for daily scalp cleansing as well as facial shaving too.

Pevonia Easy-Glide Shaving Emulsion for Him ($39)

Get the closest shave possible and prevent irritation with Pevonia’s Easy-Glide Shaving Emulsion for him. Perfect for men who suffer from irritated skin post-shave, this natural non-foaming, cream-to-oil shaving solution soothes and hydrates, while preventing razor burn and dryness.

Brazil Bronze Anti-Aging Spray Tan Mist ($40)

This face mist is infused with Resveratrol, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Vitamin D. The benefits include: natural color, organic and natural, no odor, clear mist, no mess, no artificial coloring, anti-aging properties, travel size, easy to apply, easy to control, hydrating and made in the USA!

Dads Who Read or Listen to Music

Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs (Santa Monica Press – Hardcover $24.95)

Award-winning chef, best-selling author, and renowned educator George Geary celebrates the weird and wonderful foods sold at state and county fairs with his new book. This illustrated cookbook features 120 recipes of some of the most interesting and unusual foods served at fairs across the USA.

The Disneyland Encyclopedia – Updated Third Edition (Santa Monica Press – Softcover/$19.95)

Since its humble beginnings in the mid-1950s, Disneyland has captured the imagination of millions of visitors. Author Chris Strodder launches his new, completely updated and expanded third edition with over 50 new entries and 300 new photos. This new edition spans the entire history of the park, from its founding more than 60 years ago to the present day.

Route 66 Adventure Handbook: High-Octane 5th Edition (Santa Monica Press Paperback – $19.95)

This road trip season, Drew Knowles releases the 5th edition which contains tons of new and interesting facts as well as maps to guide readers down the multiple paths of Route 66, displaying the exact locations of points of interest.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812



The new Broadway musical and Reprise Records recently released an original Broadway cast recording, featuring Josh Groban as ‘Pierre’ and Denée Benton as ‘Natasha.’ Starring 38 cast members and the full GREAT COMET orchestra with Groban playing both the accordion and the piano throughout, the original Broadway cast recording is a two disc set that features the Broadway score in its entirety.

Dads Who are Eclectic

Mercier 1 – Rose gold/black with ostrich style band (On Sale – $75)

MSTR launches their new line of elegant, clean, and simplistic watches. The Mercier combines class with an ultra-thin design to bring you a new comfortable and lightweight design.

Gemstone Wine Bottle Stoppers ($27)

These beautiful Wine stoppers are available at Argenti Designer Jewelers, and each features a polished globe with hand inlaid gemstone pieces and gold meridian lines. A silver finish and rubber seals make it the perfect gift for Father’s Day

Go-Comb (starting at $13.99)

While inventor Heather was out to dinner with her uncle, he pulled out his wallet to retrieve his black plastic comb, and it was awkwardly protruding out. Heather thought, “Why doesn’t someone make a comb that fits in a wallet, so she did. You can order a custom comb that says “Dad” or “Daddy”…they come in fine tooth and even can have a bottle opener on the end.

Viking 8-quart Pressure Cooker ($250)

Clipper proudly announces the launch of their new item featuring a new and innovative clamp-style lid. With a simple, one-handed turn of the easy locking knob, side clamps secure the lid in any position for worry-free cooking. This unique clamp system means users never have to worry about lining up the lid in the proper position. This pressure cooker works on all stove types, including induction.