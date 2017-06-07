Last Monday, Jose Vega produced the first annual Miss Southern States All American Goddess, an official preliminary to All American Goddess at the Boardwalk. Congratulations to winner Starlet Skye and 1st alternate Chantel Reshae. Last Thursday, I headed to Orlando for Gay Disney Weekend, but right here in south Florida the world famous Boardwalk was celebrating their 32nd anniversary VIP party. I would personally like to wish congratulations to Victor, Scott, Alyson and the entire staff of Boardwalk and wish them many more years of success. Seen there were Kitty Meow, Dawn Scott, Selena Jimenez, Debbie & Bernadette, Franchesque Richards, Mark Negrette, Nicole T Phillips, Alexis Couture (Miss Boardwalk) and many more. Some of the highlights of the evening were: Alyson Thomas performing the Karen Carpenter number “We Only Just Begun” to Victor Zepka, the fabulous free buffet prepared by Chefs Chris and Tommy, and the amazing crowds.

In Orlando I attended the OMW VIP party in the fabulous Suite on the 17th floor, which featured an open bar and lots of food. While there I got to chat with Billy and Tom and give big hugs to Darcy and Judy. Also there was Keith Blackburn (GFLGLCC), Terry Decarlo (The Center) and his hubby Bill, DJ JB Burgos and his hubby, DJ Shane Stiel (now that’s a booty), and many sexy men. Afterwards we went over to “taste of Gaydays” at the Doubletree where they featured lite bites and lots of liquor samples. Seen there was Coco Montrese, Alexis Mateo, Deja Devonier, Kataleya Davenport Dupree, Amanda D’hrod, Harmony Breeze, and about 20 silk performers who were flying above us!

Friday, June 9

Magic City Casino presents the annual Ultimate Miami Drag Queen with special entertainment by Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon, the winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons 4 and 5, respectively. Tickets are only $25 and VIP tables $300. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: TheUltimateMiami.com

Saturday, June 10

Ramrod presents Underground Invasion (2nd Saturday of every month) starring DJ Tomas Arias.

The South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Drum Band will take the stage in the Amaturo Theater as they celebrate the contribution of gay and lesbian composers and the gay and lesbian band movement. Guest vocalists and dancers will be invited to join forces with the band. Tickets start at $30.

CycleWard Studio in Fort Lauderdale will host a special charity ride from 11:30a.m. to 12:15p.m.to memorialize the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, just two days prior to it being one-year of the tragic event. It will be a dual-ride led by CycleWard instructors Nick Tofini and his partner, Brian Varela, who conceptualized the fundraising initiative. The cost to participate is $40 per person, limited to 49 bikes in honor of the victims, and includes a free shirt and complimentary drink coupon for the after-party at Rosie’s Bar & Grill. All proceeds from the ride will be donated to Equality Florida—the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community. Space is limited so interested riders are encouraged to register and reserve their spot in advance at cyclewardstudio.com.

Sunday, June 11

Equality Rally for Unity and Pride takes place today from 4-6pm at Huizenga Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale. This is done in solidarity with the march in Washington D.C.. The Rally will feature special guest speakers, entertainment and community spirit.

In remembrance of the one year of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is proud to host COMMUNI-TEA DANCE from 4-8pm– a FREE community event honoring those affected by the tragedy. They will feature a joyous tea dance hosted by Tiffany T Fantasia, with music by DJ Hottpants and Deejay Smeejay. Guests will also experience live performances from drag superstars Queef Latina, Ann Atomic, Jupiter Velvet, Kat Wilderness and LGBTQ local acts such as The State Of and more. Parking is available for $5 in Lot C. The Arsht Center will unveil a commemorative brick stone installation to forever honor the moment. For more information, please visit onepulsefoundation.org.

Misty Eyez and Georgie’s Alibi presents the annual Mister and Miss Stonewall Pageant at 9pm. The night will be hosted by the reigning Mister and Miss Stonewall Antonio Edwards and Starlet Skye. There is no entry fee, but registration is at 4pm at Alibi.

Monday, June 12

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar presents their annual Turnabout charity event and silent auction, with this year’s theme, “Gays in Space” at 9 p.m. The event will benefit Safe Schools South Florida and the Louis Montoya Fund.

Poverello will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with an open house from 10am to 7pm, where they will feature facility tours, 50% off their thrift store, leadership recognitions, and Italian dinner and much more! For more information call 954-561-3663.

The Pride Center invites everyone to join them in the lobby at 6pm as they hang the framed flag that flew over the Unites States capital on June 16, 2016, the day of the Pulse Massacre This will mark the year since LGBTQ+ individuals were targeted and killed at Pulse Nightclub on Latin Night in the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in US history.

Tuesday, June 13

One of Broadways biggest new hits, Finding Neverland, comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from today until June 25 with tickets starting at $40.25 at BrowardCenter.org.

An English mother and her teenage son spend a week preparing the sale of their remote holiday house in the South of France. Fifteen-year-old Elliot struggles with his dawning sexuality and an increasing alienation from his mother, Beatrice. She in turn is confronted by the realization that her marriage to his father, Philip, has grown loveless and the life she knows is coming to an end. When an enigmatic local teenager, Clément, quietly enters their lives, both mother and son are compelled to confront their desires and, finally, each other.

Departure is an intimate story beginning at dawn on the first day and ending at night on the sixth, charting the end of a summer, the end of a childhood and the end of an otherwise nuclear, middle class family.

Departure is 109 minutes and is available on WolfeVideo.com for only $19.95.