Emmy Award-winning actor Sharon Gless, who many know as the original PFlag mom, Debbie, from “Queer as Folk,” will lead the festivities of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Festival as its parade Grand Marshal courtesy of OurNightOUT.org

A meet and greet with her will be held immediately following the parade at the Stonewall National Museum – Wilton Manors Gallery.

The parade kicks off on Wilton Drive at 4:00pm on Saturday, June 17th . Immediately following the parade from 6:00pm -8:00pm fans and festival attendees will have the opportunity to meet Ms. Gless and take photos with her at the Stonewall National Museum – Wilton Manors Gallery, 2157 Wilton Drive.