Emmy Award-winning actor Sharon Gless, who many know as the original PFlag mom, Debbie, from “Queer as Folk,” will lead the festivities of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Festival as its parade Grand Marshal courtesy of OurNightOUT.org.
A meet and greet with her will be held immediately following the parade at the Stonewall National Museum – Wilton Manors Gallery.
The parade kicks off on Wilton Drive at 4:00pm on Saturday, June 17th. Immediately following the parade from 6:00pm -8:00pm fans and festival attendees will have the opportunity to meet Ms. Gless and take photos with her at the Stonewall National Museum – Wilton Manors Gallery, 2157 Wilton Drive.
Gless is a A 10-time Emmy Award nominee and seven-time Golden Globe Award nominee. She won a Golden Globe in 1986 and Emmys in 1986 and 1987 for Cagney & Lacey, and a second Golden Globe in 1991 for The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. Gless received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995. She is beloved in the LGBTQ community for her portrayal of Debbie Novotny in the Showtime cable television series Queer as Folk from 2000-2005. She also appeared as Madeline Westen in the South Florida based series Burn Notice from 2007-2013. She has recently shared her considerable talent with Our Night OUT.org, starring as the Gay Fun Fairy in a series of public service announcements that can be seen online and at the venues of the Our Night OUT.org partners.