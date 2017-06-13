“Margaret Court is telling us tennis is full of lesbians. The way I see it, there are three options regarding this statement. Number one – this is true and who gives a F**k? Number two – this is not true and who gives a f**k? And number three – this is half true and should we really give a f**k?

-Tennis legend JOHN McENROE, responding to homophobic rantings by tennis bigot Margaret Court.

“…our country is in a pretty f**ked up place if we are holding comedians to the same standards as the president of the United States. Interesting how pu**y-grabbing was relegated to locker room talk… And mocking the disabled was glazed over…”

-ADAM COHEN, West Palm Beach, social media commentator

“No matter if you’re gay or straight, black brown, Christian, Muslim, we are all one community, sharing the same space – and we should celebrate that…”

-ERIC SKAINS, executive director of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Pride, which is happening all month long, responding to a report of a home-owner who placed several hate signs in his yard.

“Mr. President, it is not the ‘fake news’ media that’s your problem. It’s you. It’s not just your tweeting, it’s your scapegoating.”

-Fox News host NEIL CAVUTO, offering “advice” on air to the president.

“Will someone please call Noah and tell him he forgot me? Number is 2x2x2…”

-JOHN EMMET, Wilton Manors, commenting on the flood of 2017 in South Florida.