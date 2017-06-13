Q: What was the first drag show you saw? Tell us about the experience?

A: My first drag show was at the age of 16 when I sneaked out the house to a local bar. I saw the bright lights and the shiny sequins and knew it was for me.

Q: When did you decide you wanted to do drag and when did you realize it would be a profession?

A: I’ve always been in the entertainment industry from a young child. On New Year’s Eve, when I was 16, I tried it for the very first time. From that moment, I realized I could make a lot of money doing it so I continued and my love for it grew.

Q: Who is your drag mother and who is your favorite queen other than your drag mother and why?

A: Well, my drag mother is Velvet LeNore, as she adopted me when I moved here. She is a wonderful person. As for my favorite queen, there are too many to choose from. However, there are two I honestly look up to and admire: Erika Norell and Electra. Their creativity amazes me. I’ve watched both creating something wonderful from scratch.

Q: What’s your favorite number to perform and why?

A: I’m a huge Disney freak, so anything Disney. I do most of the villains and princesses. My latest one was Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and I honestly felt like a princess. It was wonderful.

Q: What’s the best thing that has happened to you in drag?

A: Appreciation is the best thing. I don’t do it for money only (don’t get me wrong, it’s nice), but when I see people smile and laugh and have fun, it’s the best thing ever! About 10 years ago I opened gay pride in Grab Canaria in the Canary Islands for over 30,000 people, and it was televised over Europe. That was pretty amazing!

Q: What differentiates you from other queens. What do you think makes you unique?

A: I think and believe I bring a new spark to the scene. I’m not like the Florida girls as I’ve grown up different and experienced different things in life. I’ve been places and seen things that others haven’t. So I’m like a fresh set of eyes.

Q: What does the future hold?

A: Work…constant work, hopefully! I shall be going to nationals for all American Goddess on June 24th, and I’m hoping it will open doors for me to travel around the US and perform at different venues. That would be awesome.

Why We Love her

1) Who doesn’t love an accent

2) She does so many characters (impersonations)

3) She won Stonewall on her first try!

4) She came to Florida with no bookings or family and has made an impact!