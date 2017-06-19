“If we took the energy and vitriol we reserved to pounce on one flag variation in one city and turned it on those who seek to destroy our rights, we’d be running the world tomorrow and we’d all have gorgeous new hairstyles to boot.”

-Drag icon LADY BUNNY, speaking about the controversy over the proposal to add the colors black and brown to the rainbow flag.

“Because I hate the motherf**cker. How’s that?”

-Broadway star and gay favorite PATTI LUPONE, when a reporter kept pressing her for an answer as to why she hoped President Donald Trump doesn’t attend her current Broadway show, War Paint.

“This year in the LGBT community, I hope to see young people get more involved politically and become more active and more aware. I want to see young LGBT people – not just young, all LGBT people – get involved politically, because these freedoms that we’ve witnessed in the past 20 years could slip away in a heartbeat.”

-RuPAUL, TV drag celebrity and entertainer, in Entertainment Weekly’s LGBT issue this Pride month.

“I thought I should take a lot of pills and I could go to sleep and not wake up anymore. And everything would be so much better because then I would not be transgender and I wouldn’t have to experience the stuff that I experienced at McDonald’s.”

-LA’RAT REED, a transgender woman in Wayne County, Michigan, who is suing her former employer McDonald’s for sexual harassment. Reed alleges the ongoing harassment by co-workers and supervisors included getting her genitals groped and being forced to use a broom closet as a bathroom.

“That’s when I saw him. I was just in shock at the sight of it. I yelled at the man to get off my pig or I would damn well shoot him. He was screaming saying he was unable to move as his penis was stuck in the pig’s vagina.”

-An unnamed Hendersonville, North Carolina farmer telling police how he found a local man having sex with his pig. The perpetrator was charged with indecent assault and cruelty to animals.

“There’s no way in heck I would attend LA Pride because it’s a Resist March. Instead of celebrating diversity, it’s the opposite of what Pride stands for.”

-GINA ROBERTS, a transgender woman in Los Angeles who served as a delegate at last year’s Republican convention.