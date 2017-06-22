Steve Dawson

Age: 31

Sign: Sagittarius

What is your Nationality?

Caucasian and Native American is all I really know.

What city do you live in?

St Petersburg, FL

Are you single or married?

Very single

Describe you perfect date?

Don’t date, but I love a good walk on the beach or breaking a sweat.

I’m the Shipping and Receiving Coordinator for a local, natural laundry products company. Also do some modeling on the side.

What do you do for fun?

For fun I love doing anything active, gym, thrills, beach, movies, food, and friends.

What does the future hold for you?

The future holds endless potential and opportunities I can’t wait to pursue.

Photos by Lee Vandergrift

Wardrobe by Mojoman Swimwear & Clothing in Orlando and TheRuffRider.com