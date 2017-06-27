Q: What was the first drag show you saw? Tell us about the experience…

A: The first drag show I saw back home in St Louis starred Miss Kiki Kortell, Kitty Litter, Miss Regina, Commille Simpson, Vicky Valentino and a host of others — I was amazed. Being sheltered, all I knew was church, church, and more church, and I had never seen anything like this at all! I was speechless. Thank you, ladies, I’ve learned so much from all your hard work and dedication to this art!

When did you decide you wanted to do drag and when did you realize it would be a profession?

In 2003 I entered this competition show and had no clue on how it should be done, but I won! I continued on after I won. I wasn’t the prettiest thing, but I knew I had the gift to entertain and captivate a crowd. When I moved here and started to be a cast member at the legendary Palace is when I realized this is what I wanted to do for a living. Look at me now!

Q: Who is your drag mother and who is your favorite queen other than your drag mother?

A: My drag mother is Victoria LePaige from Chicago; I have the honor to carry her last name. My Florida drag mom is Ciara Douglas. These two ladies have been such a big help in my career from talks, meals, ideas, and sometimes just a huge shoulder to lean on. I’m so grateful for these lovely, beautiful individuals. You’re going to get me in trouble if I pick one when it comes to my fave queen, because there are so many I love. Some of them are Melissa, Myhia (my daughter) Athena Dion, Calypso Lords, TP Lords, Fantasia GaGa, Chevelle Brooks, Latrice Royale, Tlo Ivy, Elishaly d’witshes, Akeria Davenport, Kalah Mendoza, Joanna James, and Marci Mogul — just to name of few! I have learned a lot from these individuals!

Q: What’s your favorite number to perform and why?

A: I have two favorite numbers to perform:: “Don’t Stop Believing,” and “No Place I’d Rather Be.” I love these two songs, because no matter what I have or will ever face in life I have got to keep believing in order to get to my destination. There is no place I would rather be than with my friends, family and fans!

Q: What’s the best thing that has happened to you in drag?

A: The best two things that ever happened to me is winning my first national title (showgirl), and also watching how all [the little kids] give me so much love. It’s the best feeling ever—they are our future.

Q: What differentiates you from other Queens?

A: What sets me apart from other queens is I’m like the “mother” to all. It’s just an instinct I carry. I get that from my mom!

Q: What does the future hold?

A: I’m really excited about my future, because I believe God has some unfinished promises that are about to unfold. After losing my husband in 2015 and almost giving up, I have learned that if I can make it through that, I’m sure my destiny is so much greater…the bigger the problems the bigger the blessings. I got this.

Four Reasons We Love Her:

1) She arrived from St Louis and quickly made a name for herself in South Florida.

2) She won National Showgirl on her first try.

3) She went through one of the worst tragedies possible — survived, and is stronger!

4) Her strong faith in God!