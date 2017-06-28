When I think of Independence Day, I think of BBQs, picnics, carnivals, rides, the beach, fireworks, and all the other things that bring family and friends together for a day of celebration and fun. Here’s some of what’s happening all over South Florida on July 4th.

Broward County

Sunrise: Baha Men/The Romantics Concert July 4th Celebration Outdoor Festival at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy). Gates open at 5 p.m. and the festivities include music, fireworks, food and beverage vendors, children’s rides and inflatables. The music starts at 6 p.m. with the Baha Men (“Who Let the Dogs Out”). Headliners The Romantics (“Talking in Your Sleep,” “What I Like About You”) take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The evening concludes with the 9 p.m. fireworks spectacular.

Coral Springs: Fourth of July Celebration at Mullins Park (10000 Ben Geiger Dr.) from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and includes bounce houses and music. There will be a nominal fee for kid’s craft activities, food and refreshments. Grand fireworks display is set to begin promptly at 9 p.m. Parking fee is $3 at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, Mullins Park and the Center for the Arts.

Plantation: Independence Day Celebration, “Music of America” at Plantation Central Park (9151 NW Second St.) from 9 a.m. to 9:30p.m. The schedule of events is parade at 9 a.m. beginning at West Broward Boulevard and NW 46th Avenue, heading west to 69th Avenue, to Northwest Fourth Street, ending at City Hall with an awards ceremony. Big City Dogs, a classic rock and blues band, performs at 7 p.m. at Central Park ball fields. Purchase food or bring a picnic dinner, lawn chairs or blanket. Zambelli fireworks will be presented at 9 p.m.

Davie Flamingo Gardens Old-Fashioned July 4th takes place at Flamingo Gardens (3750 S. Flamingo Road) from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way with games, 30s and 40s music by DJ Digital Anarchy and costume contests. Everyone can enjoy sack race, hula hoop, watermelon and pie eating contests. Mr. and Mrs. Wray will be serving up some of Mrs. Wray’s famous BBQ ribs in the historic BBQ Pavillion.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea: Fourth of July Celebration, presented by the city’s Volunteer Fire Department, begins with a parade at 10 a.m. by the fire station on Bougainvillea Drive (behind Town Hall, 4501 N. Ocean Drive), heading north to Pine Avenue, east to El Mar Drive, south to Hibiscus Avenue and then west to Bougainvillea before heading north and returning to the fire station. Family Fun on the 4th Day, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at El Prado Park, will feature a waterslide and fire truck for the kids, as well as other fun activities. Holiday fare will include hot dogs, lemonade and other kid-friendly food. Fireworks will be shot off the beach, just north of El Prado Park.

Hollywood Beach: Star-spangled Spectacular Celebration at Charnow Park (1500 N. Boardwalk) from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Summertime has arrived as family and friends prepare to gather on the beach, enjoying the splash pad, music, beach games or just relaxing under an umbrella. The celebration concludes with a patriotic offshore fireworks display at 9 p.m. Buses to the beach will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Returning shuttles will operate between 9:30 and 11 p.m.

Miramar: Independence Day Celebration and Amphitheater Grand Opening – at Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway) from 3p.m. to 9:30p.m. The festivities include a Kids’ Zone with inflatables and face painting. There will also be hula hoop, bubble gum and apple pie eating contests, as well as caricature artists. Fireworks finale is approximately at 9 p.m.

Pembroke Pines: Independence Day Celebration at Pines Recreation Center,

(7400 Pines Blvd.), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be music and food from 6 to 9 p.m. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Dade County

Coconut Grove: 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks – This annual old-fashioned Picnic is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Barnacle Historic State Park (3485 Main Highway, 305-442-6866) and features music, food, games and crafts. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 6-12. CocoWalk (3015 Grand Ave.) has patriotic activities planned from 3 to 7 p.m. as well as the traditional Hot Dog Eating Competition at 6 p.m. The celebration then heads over to Peacock Park from 6 to 9 p.m. where there will be music, games and face painting. Fireworks show is at 9 p.m.

Miami: America’s Birthday Bash takes place at Bayfront Park (301 N Biscayne Blvd) from 3p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The park is open all day for lots of fun. The younger set will enjoy Kids’ Zone from 3-7 p.m. There will also be music, and food and beverages may be purchased. Fireworks are shot off barges in Biscayne Bay at 9:00 p.m.

Hialeah: Independence Day Celebration takes place at Ted Hendricks Stadium (4700 Palm Avenue) from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. With a variety of food trucks, activities at the Kids Zone, and even a live concert, this event will be one that you can’t miss. The finale is a fireworks and laser show.

Miami Gardens: 4th of July Celebration of Family, Community and Freedom takes place at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex (3000 NW 199th St.) from 5p.m. to 9:30p.m. Bounce houses, 3-on-3 basketball, flag football, classic games, kids’ zone, food trucks and indoor pool are all part of the fun. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Coral Gables: Fourth of July Celebration takes place at the Biltmore Hotel (1200 Anastasia Ave.) from 7p.m. to 9:30 p.m). This year’s event will include patriotic music by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. Grounds open to the public at 5 p.m. Complimentary shuttle service starts at 5 p.m. The fireworks display launches at 9 p.m.

Miami: 4th of July Paddle & Dinner at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center (3801 Rickenbacker Causeway) from 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. The 9th annual Fireworks Paddle offers the best view of multiple fireworks. You can watch from your kayak or paddleboard. Landlubbers can watch from the beach. Included are dinner, drinks, paddle or hike. Pre-registration is required (no walk-ins allowed). Cook-out starts at 6 p.m. You may bring beer or wine, just remember to drink in moderation. Firework Paddle: Launch time is 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. What you can expect to see from the water: fireworks from South Beach and Bayfront Park shows from the comfort of our flotilla; Also, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island. The route is sheltered and away from direct boat channel traffic. They skirt the coast to avoid the other crazies.

Independence Day Concert at the Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center (11300 Northeast 2nd Avenue) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join them for a celebratory performance of America’s most thrilling music. Yuriy Bekker will conduct the MMF Orchestra through a program that captures the spirit of the holiday, with bombastic works like Tchaikovsky’s Overture of 1812, Copeland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, and selections from the patriotic songbook of John Philip Sousa. The whole family is invited to salute the flag with us as we honor our nation’s birthday with this special evening of orchestral hits.

Turnberry Isle Miami’s “Sparktacular” Fourth of July BBQ and Show at the Turnberry Isle Miami (19999 West Country Club Drive) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Locals and hotel guests are welcome to partake in patriotic festivities, enjoy live music and savor classic American barbecue on the resort’s golf course. Admission is $50-$199, and includes fireworks and premium seating, live band, complimentary all-American BBQ and catered food trucks, complimentary beer, wine, iced tea, lemonade and complimentary valet

Palm Beach County

Deerfield Beach: 4th of July Celebration at the Main Beach Parking Lot

(149 SE 21st Ave.), starting at 12 p.m. The activities include music, arts and crafts and food vendors. Stick around for the fireworks at 9 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach: Star Spangled Spectacular at the Royal Palm Beach Commons Park (11600 Poinciana Blvd.). Star-Spangled Spectacular kicks off at 1 p.m. with a Kids Fun Zone featuring carnival-style rides, slides and games. It runs until 8 p.m. and requires a wristband purchase of $10 per child. Over 20 gourmet food trucks will be part of the Food Truck Invasion. Arts and crafts vendors will be selling local artists’ wares, local musicians will be providing entertainment throughout the day. In addition, there will be volleyball, cornhole and bass fishing tournaments as well as paddle board and kayak rentals. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Zambelli Fireworks International Show begins at 9:00 p.m.

West Palm Beach: 4th on Flagler at the Waterfront Promenade & City Commons

(101 N. Flagler Drive) from 5p.m. to 10p.m. The large outdoor Independence Day celebration features two stages of local acts, military honor ceremony, larger-than-life versions of games like human foosball and bowling, as well as free kids’ activities. Food and drink options will be available for purchase. An 18-minute fireworks extravaganza begins at 9 p.m.

Boca Raton: 4th of July Fireworks Block Party, Hotdog Eating Contest takes place at the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery (3320 Airport Road) from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Two Eds band 5 p.m., kids’ activities (bounce house, inflatable sumo wrestling, face painting, balloon artists), craft breweries sampling ($5 for 6 sample tickets). RSVP: $25 VIP Seating, $25 Hotdog Eating Contest entry fee.

Green Acres: Ignite the Night Independence Day Celebration at the Greenacres Community Park (2905 Jog Road). This annual patriotic celebration from 5:30 to 10 p.m. features music by The Groove, “Most Patriotic Dressed” contest, stilt walker, rides, games, arts and crafts and food vendors. Fireworks take off at 9 p.m.