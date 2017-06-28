Joe Soler and John Thorpe are presenting Revival Pool Party, a fundraiser for Poverello, this Saturday, July 1 from 1-5 p.m. at Yoga Drive (2554 NE 9th Avenue) in Wilton Manors.

We chatted with John to find out more about this charity event.

Q: When did Revival Pool Party start and what was its original purpose?

A: In 1995 in Raleigh NC. It was modeled after the party called “Phoenix Rising” in Miami that was held after the White and Winter parties. The funds from Revival went to the Duke Infectious Clinic. DJ Buc and Kitty Meow were the artists that performed at the first Revival in 1995.

Q: When did it move to South Florida?

A: In the summer of 2014, Joe Soler and I were at a friend’s house for a cookout and I told him that I wanted to do a ‘90s circuit party event that brought back the amazing music from those parties. He contacted Hunters Nightclub and we had the first Revival in South Florida on Thanksgiving Friday 2014, featuring DJ Robbie Leslie and Kitty Meow.

Q: How did you and Joe get involved with Revival?

A: I started Revival in 1995 and named it based on the energy that music can do for your soul. Also, being in the South, Revival seemed the appropriate name of the event. I approached Joe in 2014 due to him being a personal friend and the fact that he organizes parties very well.

Q: Why did you pick Poverello as the charity?

A: I am a strong supporter that no one should go hungry, especially when they are managing a chronic illness. In addition, I have always respected and appreciated what Father Bill started in the ‘80s and what the organization continues to do today. I have several friends that are clients of the Poverello Food Bank. Also my husband, Jay Feldman, is on the board of Poverello. Jay and I started an annual Thanksgiving brunch when we moved here in 2007 where guests bring donated food items or donations for Poverello. Last Thanksgiving, due to donations and matching funds, we collected over $11,000 from the one event!

Q: Are you excited to have iconic DJ David Knapp as your maestro and the one and only Kitty Meow as your hostess?

A: Absolutely—YES! Joe Soler and I chose the DJs for all Revival South Florida events and David Knapp was my first choice for this event when we decided to do a pool party. I always enjoyed hearing David play at Amnesia tea dances when I would visit South Beach in the ‘90s, and to have two icons from that era in Miami Beach at this event is very exciting.

Tickets for Revival Pool Party are $50 in advance at EventBrite.com or $60 at the door and includes open bar and food.