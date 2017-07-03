“That fire in London shows what happens when ‘business’ tries to loosen safety regulations like they are trying to do here! #RESIST”

-Broadway and recording superstar BETTE MIDLER commenting on the London high-rise fire that killed 12 and injured dozens.

“It is past time for the racially oppressed to do what people who believe themselves to be ‘white’ will not do, put end to the vectors of their destructive mythology of whiteness and their white supremacy system. (I am fed up) with self-identified ‘white’s’ daily violence directed at immigrants, Muslims, and sexually and racially oppressed people.”

-Trinity College (Hartford, CT) professor JOHNNY ERIC WILLIAMS’ Facebook post that closed the college campus “until further notice” due to threats of retaliation.

“On this day 51 years ago, (ABC) aired the first episode of the show that first inspired my imagination. (Not that I saw it on its first airing!) #darkshadows#anniversary #joanbennett #greatestshowever.”

-Bestselling gay author WILLIAM J. MANN celebrates the premiere of TV’s original gothic soap opera Dark Shadows

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win…and did not want to ‘rock the boat.’ He didn’t ‘choke,’ he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… under a magnifying glass, they have zero ‘tapes’ of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!”

-PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’s early morning Tweets as the “Witch Hunt” continues.

“Discrimination is discrimination and it is so wrong!!!”

-Former Pride Center chair ILENE BERLINER reacting to Masterpiece Cake owner Jack Phillips refusing to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.