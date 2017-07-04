CONCERT – Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper – Two of music’s most acclaimed artists and powerhouse live performers will kick off their 18-city tour at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30p.m.Ticket Prices range from $50- $255. Fo more information go to: seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

CLOWNS – “Slava’s Snowshow” – is a universal and timeless theatrical poetic spectacle which has unanimously enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences and critics since 1993. It is a genre of its own and remains spontaneous and magical, catapulting adults back in childhood. Tickets for “Slava’s Snowshow,” which premieres on Wednesday, July 12 – 8 p.m. start at $30 and are available at ArshtCenter.org.

DANCE – Sean’s Dance Factory presents Big Bang 21; one of the most amazing dance productions that encompasses dance at its highest level, is playing at the Kravis Center on Friday, and Saturday, July 7 and 8. Each Big Bang brings an explosion of eclectic talent put together by their very own Choreographer and Artistic Director, Sean Green. With high variety of style this production will inspire and take you and your family to the world of Hip Hop dance like you’ve never seen it before. Tickets Start at $25.

THEATER – International Hispanic Theatre Festival (IHTF) of Miami: Algo de un tal Shakespeare (Something by One Shakespeare) takes place from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, and is an invitation to play onstage, an entertainment composed of improvisations on William Shakespeare’s writings, a playful journey through some of the works of the greatest dramatist of all time. Tickets are $34 at ArshtCenter.org.

CONCERT – Paul McCartney – presents his One On One tour’s U.S. opener at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Friday, July 7th. Tickets for the original July 5th date will be honored for the July 7th performance. The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show—and so much more! Check out: PaulMccartney.com for more information.

SPORTS – Memorabilia – Live! Sports Memorabilia Auction at Sinbad Sports Tower Shops featuring 100’s of incredible collectibles, Autographs, cards, and memorabilia from your favorite players and teams to be auctioned off live to the highest bidder on Saturday, July 8 from 2p.m. to 5p.m. Signed helmets, jerseys, balls, frames, etc. will start at $5.00! Preview Auction items on SinbadSports.com starting July 5th 2017. No admission fee!

DANCE – Beyond Tango – The Tango Times Dance Company will perform their dances with live music directed by Aníbal Berraute. Tango poetry will be interpreted by the wonderful voice of Cristina Longo and take place on Saturday, July 08, from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Manuel Artime Theater. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

BROADWAY – Great White Way – The Miami Music Festival Opera Institute’s vocalists present genre favorites, from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved standards to popular contemporary theater pieces. Featuring family-favorite melodies, comedic acting and diverse vocal talent, the concerts provide a lighthearted showcase of Broadway’s best. This event takes place at Andy Gato Gallery at Barry University on Monday, July 10 at 8p.m. and is free.

TELEVISION – Candy Crush, hosted by Mario Lopez, is a new live action game show based on the globally renowned mobile game franchise where players match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 2,000 levels. Teams of two people use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to conquer CANDY CRUSH and be crowned the champions. Premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

MOVIES -Spider-Man: Homecoming – Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. The Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi movie is rated PG-13, is 133 mins and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei.