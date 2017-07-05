Lavish Manors Nail Spa is a full service skin care and nail salon located in Wilton Manors, whose motto is ”Our customers deserve only the highest quality service in the most relaxing setting possible.” Their team is comprised of only professionals across the different fields of cosmetology. They strive to make every client feel unique & special. Not only do they provide the best beauty services, but they also create an environment where the stress in your life simply melt away. They offer a full range of services including manicures and pedicures, facial therapy, nail enhancements and waxing. They are known for their specialty nail care services, including their signature Organic Green Tea Lemon Grass Spa Pedicure. Those looking for a facial can choose between their classic European facial, or their specialized anti-aging facial or even a Microdermabrasion peel. As they are about to celebrate their 5th anniversary, I thought it was a good time to sit down with owner, Tommy Le, and catch up.

What made you decide to open a salon?

I have always had a passion about Beauty and helping people look their best, and have been in the beauty business for quite a long time. I have another salon in Miami Beach.

Why did you choose Wilton Manors?

I googled Wilton Manors and there was no Manicure/Pedicure/Spa catering to the area, so I felt that Wilton Manors would be the perfect spot for my next salon.

Did the salon come out as you originally envisioned?

Actually it came out exactly as I had it planned in my head.

How do you go about hiring your technicians?

I do intensive interviews and watch how they represent themselves and test how technical they are. I have to make sure that their personalities will fit in with this environment.

What are you doing for the 5th Anniversary?

We are celebrating the anniversary through the months of July and August and have a few specials. They are: When you come with a friend to get your special pedicures (Organic Green Tea Spa Pedi, Signature Spa Pedi, Mojito Spa Pedi, Peppermint Signature Spa Pedi or Lavish Paraffin Spa Pedi) you receive $3 off (Mon-Thurs only); 10% off summer body wax, and $5 off all of their 60 min+ facials.

Why should someone choose Lavish Manors over other salons?

We always treat our clients with the respect and welcome them into our salon. Our technicians evaluate each person individually to offer them the best possible service(s). Sanitation, disinfecting and sterilization are paramount to our process. A dental grade autoclave is used to steam sterilize all metal instruments. Your health, safety and well-being are primary concerns for us at Lavish Manors Spa.

In addition, Lavish Manors has a true spa feeling and we offer complimentary wine or beverages.

What does the future hold for Lavish Manors?

At the end of the year we are expanding to put in a barber service for men and a hair salon for the ladies. Then we will truly be full service salon.

Lavish Manors is located at 2717 N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors and is open Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information call them at (954) 396-6245 or visit their website at: NailSalon-fortlauderdale.com.