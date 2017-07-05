Thursday, July 6

The Lake Worth Playhouse presents Saturday Night Fever from today until July 23. This musical adaptation of the 70’s classic film will have everyone singing along to the Bee Gees unforgettable music. Everyone is looking for a way out, and Tony has found his through dance. Follow the journey of Tony and his friends as we relive the disco era in Brooklyn. The score to Saturday Night Fever includes Stayin Alive, Boogie Shoes, You Should Be Dancing and many more. Tickets, which range from $23-$38 can be purchased online at: lakeworthplayhouse.org or by calling 561-586-6410.

Two of music’s most acclaimed artists and powerhouse live performers Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will kick off their 18-city tour at Hard Rock Live at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30p.m.Ticket Prices range from $50- $255. For more information go to: seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Friday, July 7

Rumors presents a Birthday Bash for hostess Daisy Deadpetals and cast member Erika Norell during the Daisy Deadpetals Show at 11 pm and 12 am.

One of the original Beetles, who has lasted over 50 years in the business, Paul McCartney – presents his One On One tour’s U.S. opener at Miami’s American Airlines Arena at 8p.m.. Tickets for the original July 5th date will be honored for this performance. The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show—and so much more! Check out: PaulMccartney.com for more information.

Saturday, July 8

The Ramrod presents their monthly (2nd Saturday of every month) Underground Invasion, where it’s all about the music. This month features the sounds of DJ John Bata.

Village Pub presents Dezhon Fields at 8p.m. starring in “Decades: A Musical Journey from the 50’s to Today.”

The Tango Times Dance Company will perform Beyond Tango. Their dances are performed with live music directed by Aníbal Berraute. Tango poetry will be interpreted by the wonderful voice of Cristina Longo and take place from 8:30 p.m. – 10p.m. at the Manuel Artime Theater. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

The Manor Complex, presents Trinity Taylor, direct from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, with DJ Sushiman on the turntables. In the Ivy Dance Room and Patio, Noche Latina Saturdays presents “Venezuelan Independence Party” starring, for the first time in 2 years on the Noche Stage, Venezuelan Viva Mirage along with Mr. Noche Latina 2017, Tonny Morales Glez, resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papis. Saturdays at the Manor Complex are from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and feature no cover before midnight and only $7 after midnight for members and $10 for non-members ($12 for 18-20 years old).

Wednesday, July 12

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts has brought back, the extremely popular: “Slava’s Snowshow,” which is a universal and timeless theatrical poetic spectacle which has unanimously enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences and critics since 1993. It is a genre of its own and remains spontaneous and magical, catapulting adults back to childhood. Tickets for Slava’s Snowshow, which premieres tonight at 8p.m. start at $30 and are available at ArshtCenter.org.

Hot Stuff

Sage French Café and Wine Bar is having an amazing summer special for Hotspots Readers: Buy One Entrée, get the 2nd free 7 days a week when you mention the Hotspots ad.

Z-Roc Dermatology is featuring 2 great specials in July: PRP Services 20% off (microneedling, sexual enhancement, PRP for hair growth, PRP for stretch marks, PRP for acne scarring), and Trusculpt 50% off.

This is HOT – Spa’s in town

Spa Cabanas has 2 new employees: 1) Joey Zinn who they hired as a skin Care Tech, is formally from New York City and began in skin care in 1987 after graduating Christine Valmy School Of Esthetics. He is a Master Barber, Cosmetologist, Nail Specialist and Educator/Practitioner in Body Sugar Hair Removal. Joey will be doing waxing for their July Back wax Special, ten back waxes for $225.00. He will also be part of the team responsible for one of our new facials, Bio Lift with NRG technology for $79.00. The Spa Cabanas is also featuring a package of three 90 Minute massage for $210.00 during the month of July. Dene Decandio is the latest addition to their excellent staff of LMT’s. Dene attended Keizer Career College and specializes in Deep Tissue, Trigger Point Massage and oncology Massage Therapy.

Due to popular demand, The Grand Resort and Spa is offering Spa Membership! For a limited time, this once-a-month experience gives its members a fabulous Spa day at The Grand for a discounted price, along with several in-house purchase savings! To begin the application process for a Spa Membership, fill out the application at: GrandResort.net and bring it with you for your first scheduled visit. To schedule your consultation, email thespa@grandresort.net or call them at 954-630-3692.

About Their Membership Packages: Package #1: $85.00 per month. Member is entitled to 1 of the following, a monthly: 50-minute Swedish Massage; or 50-minute Classic Dermalogica Facial; or UltraCalming Facial; or 50-minute Body Scrub (up to a $120.00 value).Package #2: $125.00 per month. Member is entitled to 1 of the following, a monthly: 80-minute Swedish Massage; or 80-minute Age Smart Facial, or Deep Cleansing Facial; or BioActive Peel; or 80-minute Signature Body Treatment (up to $165.00 value). Members are also entitled to the following: