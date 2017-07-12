Thursday, July 13

My Tropix is featuring their monthly sale where Ruby Members receive 40% off everything from today until Sunday, July 16. For more information, go to MyTropx.com.

4EverYoung presents a mix and mingle open house from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their new location at 4331 North Federal Highway, suite 100 in Fort Lauderdale. The event will feature open bar, music, snacks and a $25 gift certificate for each attendee for a future service.

Cirque du Soleil brings the high-energy performances of “OVO,” meaning “egg” in Portuguese, to the BB&T Center (today through July 23) and the American Airlines Arena (July 28-30). OVO creates a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem of insects teeming with life. Tickets start at $40 and $48 respectively at TicketMaster.com.

Friday, July 14

Tickets go on sale today at 10am for Murray & Peter’s “War on the Catwalk: the Queens from season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race” performance at Parker Playhouse on Tuesday, September 19. The show will be hosted by Trinity Taylor and star: Shea, AJA, Sasha, Farrah and Alexis. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 954-462-0222.

Club Fort Lauderdale presents “The Pool Party” at 8p.m. sponsored by Touch, which will include food, drinks, giveaways and The Touch Pool Boys.

Saturday, July 15

Scandals Saloon presents the “Queen Style Corn Show” at 8p.m. This is a country/comedy show starring all of Scandal Saloon’s corn queens (featuring Candy, Mitzi, JS Monroe, Jessica and RaeJean).

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar presents their monthly (3rd Saturday of every month) Beast: Fetish & Gear Party Volume 6 starring DJ Alex Ramos.

Sunday, July 16

Catch New Kids on the Block at Hard Rock Live at 7 p.m. The former boy band members may be all grown up, but they’re still performing their hits. The quintet is joined by Paula Abdul and and Boyz II Men for a nostalgia-fest. Tickets are $50 – $200, and can be purchased at SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com.

Tuesday, July 18

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce presents their July Mixer at Hunters Nightclub from 5:30-7:30pm. Admission is complimentary for GFLGLCC members and only $10 for future members and includes: one complimentary Reyka Vodka drink, complimentary Hors D’oeuvres by Beehive Kitchen and a cash bar with Happy Hour specials. For more information or to RSVP email Ronny@GFLGLCC.org.

Rumor’s Bar and Grill presents their monthly Drag Bingo for charity from 9pm to close hosted by Amanda Austin. This month benefitting Latino Salud.

Hot Stuff

Symmetry Fitness is featuring 20% off Personal Training and Group training. For more information, see the ad in this week’s mag or call 954-279-4229.

Adams Interiors is featuring a $200 Gift Certificate in their ad in this week’s mag that can be used on any purchase over $1,000. However, hurry in as G/C expires on July 31.

This is HOT

The annual Bartenders Boxers and Briefs Underwear auction, which is a benefit for Tuesday’s Angels takes place on Monday, July 17 at Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar at 8pm.

The MC’s & Auctioneers will be Nikki Adams, Miss Kitty and Russell, with the underwear being sponsored by the Pride Factory.

Be the highest bidder on your favorite bartender and you get to remove his underwear and keep it and take him on a fabulous date.