“I loved that we didn’t hide under the sheets.”

-Actress CHARLIZE THERON, talking about her lesbian sex scene in the upcoming movie, “Atomic Blonde.”

“I hope that we can make a powerful statement to say that we believe that trans people are cherished and loved by God, who created them, and is present through all the twists and turns of their lives.”

-Rev. CHRIS NEWLANDS, spokesman for the Church of England which just voted to condemn gay conversion therapy and welcome transgender people into the Anglican faith.

“I’m not a lawyer, but I am a Texan. I’m disgusted by all this. Tell the lieutenant governor I don’t want the suicide of a single Texan on my hands.”

-Republican House Speaker JOE STRAUS of Texas, who blocked Texas’ ‘bathroom bill’ which would have banned trans people from using public restrooms matching their gender identity. Straus told The New Yorker he was disheartened to watch the Republican Party become increasingly influenced by Christian ideologues and cultural concerns at the expense of economic issues.

“When people have so much hate toward black people, and that hate gets ignited when they find out these people of color are refined, dignified, smart, successful and beautiful, we get this kind of virulent and vile reaction from the most hate-filled, racist Americans in the country. Unfortunately, we’re now learning that there are many, many more than we previously had thought – before a certain orange person normalized this sort of thing. That’s okay though, we know who they are. Disgusting.”

-JASON GONZALEZ, Fort Lauderdale

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

-Actor NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, responding to comments made by James Woods about a proud family who shared a photo of their young son wearing make-up. “Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

“Some days you just gotta lay around binge-watching Bob’s Burgers. I don’t make the rules, I just follow them.”

-JINKX MONSOON, entertainer and winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5.