CONCERTS – Shawn Mendes – In support of his sophomore album, “Illuminate,” multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes is performing in his first-ever headlining arena world tour with special guest Charlie Puth. The concert takes place at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, July 26. For more information go to AAArena.com. To purchase tickets go to Ticketmaster.com

SYMPHONY OF THE AMERICAS – Summerfest Concert 2017 – represents the Symphony’s 26th Anniversary Summerfest & Maestro Brooks-Bruzzese, features soloists from famous European orchestras representing 10 countries joined in cultural exchange by musicians of the Symphony. Performances include music of Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, Piazzolla, Moncayo, Ravel’s Bolero and premieres by Italian composer Lorenzo Turchi-Floris. Taking place at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center on July 22.

COLOMBIA – Independence Celebration – 1er Festival Cultural Celebrating la independence of Colombia takes place at the Pembroke Pines City Center on Saturday, July 22. Enjoy the culture of Colombia including live music, traditional dances, arts & crafts, and food. This one day event will be expected to have 2,000-3,000 patrons in attendance. Admission is $20 or $35. (Children under 3 are free).

MUSICALS – MNM Productions – has announced that the July 20 Preview Performance of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” will benefit the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation, which brings the gift of music to children and seniors. Tickets for the benefit are $50 each and can only be purchased through the Kravis Center, either online, by phone or at the box office. As an added bonus, the Kretzer Kids will perform in the lobby from 6:45 to 7:15 pm, before the 7:30 pm curtain.

ROCK BANDS – Every Time I Die – performs at the Culture Room on Thursday, July 20 at 7pm. Since 1998, the metalcore band from Buffalo has garnered acclaim for their energetic and intense live shows. Opening are Dyne Side and Fero Lux. Admission is $17.

Piaf – A Tribute – Miami New Drama presents a journey through Edith Piaf’s life, featuring her most beloved songs. The theatrical work has played across Latin America and now makes its North American premiere. This takes place at the Colony Theatre starting on Thursday, July 20 and all performances are in Spanish except for 3 p.m. July 23 and 8 p.m. July 28, which are performed in English. Admission is $50-$65.

MOVIES – “Girls Trip” – Premieres on Friday, July 21 and is about four lifelong friends traveling to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. This 122 minute R Rated comedy stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish

DREAMGIRLS – in Concert – featuring “American Idol” finalist LaKisha Jones in the concert-style production of the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning hit musical. The show tells the rags-to-riches tale of a fictional 1960s Motown girl group based on the stories of real-life acts like The Supremes and The Shirelles. The R&B-tinged score includes “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only,” and takes place at the Miramar Cultural Center starting Saturday, July 22.

COMEDIANS – Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero – perform at the James L. Knight Center on Sunday, July 23,at 7:30 p.m. On their Endless Honeymoon Tour, the married comedians perform stand-up and offer live relationship advice that will keep couples laughing. Leggero is known for Comedy Central roasts, Showtime’s “Dice” and as the creator and star of “Another Period.” Kasher is host of the Comedy Central talk show “Problematic,” a regular on “@midnight” and the author of the memoir “Kasher in the Rye.” Tickets are $31.50 to $41.50.

ROCKERS – Ratt & Ace Frehley – perform at the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, July 22 at 8p.m. 1980s metal band Ratt teams up with Frehley, the former lead guitarist and founding member of the rock band Kiss. Tickets are $30-$70 and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com.