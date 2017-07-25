If you’re one of those people who just can’t seem to cram an exercise routine into an already hectic week, I’ve got good news for you! It’s actually possible to get in the recommended one to two sessions of 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity needed to maintain good health and overall fitness in a single weekend. Get ready weekend warriors, here are some pointers that’ll help you put together some personalized, fun, and hassle-free workouts that you’ll look forward to all week long.

According to The International Sports Sciences Association, the average adult should accumulate 30 to 45 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity most days of the week. So, if “most days of the week” you’re stuck behind a desk or conference table at work, why not up your cardio-vascular activity on the weekends? On Saturdays and Sundays devote more time, 45 or even 60 minutes to a run on the beach, a nature walk, a long swim, a Zumba class, or a two-hour hip-hop dance workshop. Build these regular activities into your weekend planner and stay committed and you’ll soon see and feel the difference.

I wrote about the benefits of circuit training several weeks ago and for weekend warriors, this type of training can be taken to new heights. Break up a 60 to 90- minute training session and make it more exciting by being creative, maybe even a little wild. Begin with stretching and a vigorous warm-up with calisthenics. Get your heart rate up with wind sprints, jumping rope or jogging up flights of stairs. Don’ forget to include resistance training with free weights to build lean muscle. Cool down with more stretching, stay hydrated, and don’t forget to document your workouts in a journal or on your phone. Check out some more great circuit training ideas at Health Central or Livestrong.com.

Make the most of your time and get the biggest bang for your bucks by incorporating full body exercises into your workouts. Push-ups, squats, lunges, exercise ball crunches and rolls, clean and jerks, burpees, and deadlifts are seven of the best exercises for those looking for a simple and effective full body workout. Of course, not everyone is at the same level of fitness. Begin with some pushups and squats and work your way up to the tougher moves.

For those who work out multiple days a week, the best way to make progress is to switch things up a little from time to time. The same is true for weekend warriors. Search for original and fun exercise options, such as trying new machines at the gym, taking a class, going kayaking with friends, or joining a yoga group. Outdoor activities abound all year long in South Florida, so the possibilities are limitless! The important thig is to stay active, have fun, try new experiences and meet new people!

Tom Bonanti is a certified trainer, massage therapist (MA#40288) and fitness writer. Contact Tom at trainertomb@aol.com with questions and check out his training and massage facility at www.pumpnincgym.com.