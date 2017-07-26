Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Emory Entertainment present comedic performer Robert Dubac in his newest Off-Broadway hit, “The Book of Moron: If Thinking Were Easy Everyone Would Do It,” on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 5 at 4 and 8 p.m.

Creating mind-boggling characters and delivering rapid-fire satire, Dubac combines the raucous laughter of stand-up comedy with the startling thrill of live theater.

Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships Kardashians over character, delusion over truth and selfies over self-effacements, Dubac begins his journey in The Book of Moron with the simple questions, “Who am I?,” “What do I believe?” and “What’s the point?”

He has no answers, just inner voices who come to life with precision and wit. One by one they pull him into a hysterical alternative universe of critical thought in search of the bigger picture.

WATCH:

Reviewing a performance of “The Book of Moron,” The Denver Post reported, “This is high-concept comedy that is provocative and smart; a philosophy lecture with punch lines. The bottom line: Dubac is back and brainy with plenty of laughs, a razor-sharp comedian.”

Dubac draws on decades of showbiz experience as a writer, actor and stand-up comic to create solo shows including “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron” that explores social mores, political ideas and the complexity of the human experience with intelligent and absurd humor.

The show contains adult language and subject matter. Performances are held in the Amaturo Theater and tickets are $50. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222; or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.