Trinity Taylor is a local Florida girl that made it to the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9. According to all the judges, she had the most growth in the season which saw her win three challenges. In addition to all of that, Trinity makes great TV as she calls it like she sees it.

It was a pleasure to sit down with Trinity for this exclusive Hotspots interview.

Q: At what age did drag become an interest and how did you pick your name?

A: I started drag when I was 18. It was a dare and I immediately became enamored and it engulfed my life from there. The only thing I knew about drag before is when I saw RuPaul on a VH1 show. I picked my name from the movie “Matrix.” There was a female character named Trinity and I loved the way she looked, dressed and she was a strong character, so I picked Trinity. Taylor is in honor of my drag father/family.

Q: How many times did you apply to be on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and how did it feel when you found out you got chosen?

A: I applied three times and the first two times I wasn’t even contacted. The third time I got contacted, but they told me not to get my hopes up high. When I got the call I was chosen I was in total shock!

Q: Tell us about your “RuPaul’s Drag Race” experience?

A: The experience is not anything you can prepare for. It’s nothing like you think it is. It was extremely hard, but I had a phenomenal time. It really is a race. You have such limited amounts of time and resources, and you have to think on your feet. It was a great experience and I would totally do it again!

Q: Did you think you were going to win?

A: We were still under the impression that there would be another episode and they would be another elimination. I thought I had a chance of winning, but everyone else was so good.

Q: If you couldn’t win, who did you want to win?

A: I would say Shea because I’m a pageant girl and pageants are all about rules and formats. Since she had the most wins, I would have picked her.

Q: Your drag daddy, Bob Taylor, is my brother from another mother. Tell me about your drag family and how important it is in your life?

A: I love my daddy Bob. I was raised by my grandparents and they both passed away by my early twenties. I met Bob when I was going on 21 and he instantly became a father figure. You choose your drag family, and it’s very important to have those people in your life as a support system. They are my family! If it wasn’t for Bob, I wouldn’t be the business person I am now. [Interesting fact: Trinity’s drag father and her biological grandfather who raised her are both named Bob Taylor!]

Q: It seems to all of us that you really grew and changed on the show. Can you comment on that?

A: The entire show was filmed within a month and a half, and the audience and judges saw growth from the season. I feel like I was the same entertainer, but what did change was my perception of drag. It was a life lesson and it opened my mind to different types of drag, which I had never seen before. My mentality has changed.

Q: Tell us something people would be surprised to know about you.

A: I have social anxiety and I don’t like to be in large crowds. I love the attention from afar. I have to force myself to be a people person and to be ok with crowds.

Q: What does the future hold for Trinity and for Ryan?

A: I think they go hand in hand. I want to be a business person who wants to be successful in what they do. I am working on doing more TV, my YouTube channel, and I don’t want to put limits on what I want Trinity to do. Ryan just wants buy a house, continue my relationship and be happy!

For more information on Trinity, go to her website at: TrinityTheTuck.com or visit her on social media at: Facebook.com or Instagram.com/TrinityTheTuck.