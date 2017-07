Jared Cardona

Age: 25

Occupation: Bartender at Southern Nights Orlando

Favorite Adult Beverage: Something masculine like a Pina Colada

Future Goals: To find something passionate about so it no longer feels like work

Perfect Date: Somewhere out there a guy waiting to be spoiled in pizza and endless video games…if you know where he is, send him my way!

Photos: Lee Vandergrift

Wardrobe: Mojoman Swimwear & Clothing Orlando