Score, the iconic South Beach gay bar, celebrates its 19th anniversary on Saturday, August 12 with what is being described as an epic celebratory event which will pay tribute to South Beach’s most famous neighbor: Versace.

(Photo: Juan Pablo Castro)

This year’s anniversary party theme “is a throwback to the creator of South Beach ‘90s glam and everything that defined an era where beauty, music and originality was the name of the game,” according to event organizers.

Versace, the word-famous fashion designer, was killed outside his Miami Beach home in 1997 by a 27-year-old man in a crime that was believed to have been inspired by jealousy.

Score’s 19th anniversary is hot on the heels of pop culture’s latest obsession with Versace. Production of FX’s Versace “American Crime Story,” Ryan Murphy’s newest docudrama, has attracted big names such as Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, and Darren Criss – all making the Versace name hotter than ever, according to Score owners Luis Morera and Billy Kemp.

After 19 years Score is indisputably a South Beach institution and has created some memorable moments in South Florida gay history. From epic block parties, huge tea dances, serving as a platform for up-and-coming talent and a DJ booth which has hosted some of the most famous international DJs, Score has become synonymous with top quality nightlife and entertainment.

“When Score opened in 1998, we had no idea it would be so big,” says Billy Kemp, who owns the establishment with Luis Morera. “We were just excited to create a neighborhood bar that would reflect the diverse tastes of the gay community and be a place where music and socializing would be the most important aspect. We are proud that Score has become an iconic destination for music lovers and the LGBT community around the world.”

“The Nightlife in South Beach has come a long way since we first started the club,” adds Luis.

“Every year we try to improve the club, create different vibes, and constantly evolve our parties so that nothing becomes stale. We are happy to introduce Score to a new generation of club goers, while still generating an excitement that makes our core group of customers feel comfortable when walking through the door.”

For this event Score has teamed up with local fashion photographer Juan Pablo Cast to shoot the campaign using Score’s greatest assets…their staff. With their beautiful bartenders and security guards and with Ultimate Miami Drag Queen Athena Dion, this year’s event will be as sizzling as the South Beach nightlife.

Score is located in a legendary location, formerly known as Liquid, on the thriving and infamous promenade Washington Avenue, today considered the South Beach nightlife district. Two decades later, Score today remains the quintessential, gay nightclub experience for both locals and visitors. Enthusiastic club revelers experience state of the art lights and sound as some of the world’s most renowned DJs visit and draw hundreds to the dance floor. Muscle boys, trendy fashionistas, Latinos and even polo clad boys, find their own niche among the other beautiful people.

Score’s art of reinvention has kept them relevant, say its owners, which is a phenomenon in the transient world of the nightlife industry.

Finding consistent and creative forms of entertainment is of the utmost importance, while having a courteous and attractive staff only enhances Score’s appeal and keeps the locals loyal.

You can expect celebrities such as Lady GaGa, Pamela Anderson, Katy Perry, Fergie, Gloria Estefan, LMFAO, Neon Hitch, India, Paulina Rubio, Macy Gray, Queen Latifah, Wynter Gordon, Rosie O’Donnell, Dan & Dean (Dsquared twins), Domenico Dolce, Lance Bass, and Brooke Hogan to drop by and hang out with some of their biggest fans.

THE PARTY: SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Score will host a VIP reception for friends and family from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. This year’s specialty cocktails will be created by Roger Lords, Score’s very own bartender and winner of the Ultimate Miami bartender contest. As part of the decorations, Aaron Powell will create a site-specific mural that will captivate the vibe and feel of the party, as well as a photo call/photo booth area to make sure attendees capture the moment with their friends and favorite bartenders.

As the night evolves so will the beats. The music of DJ Yazz Burrell will give way to DJ Hansell Leyva who will pump up the night and get the party going for special guest performer Beth Sacks, who will be performing her new hit single “What’s Going on.”

International DJ/producer Isaac Escalante will take over the DJ booth at 2 a.m., and don’t forget the hormone-pumping Score dancers will be dancing for your visual pleasure.

This year’s event will be sponsored by Ketel One, Smirnoff, Tanqueray, JW Black Label, Captain Morgan, Corona and Red Bull.

Admission to Score’s 19th anniversary is $20, but free with VIP invite. For more information go to: Score.net.