Kendra Erika is a South Florida native singer-songwriter. Trained in classical and jazz, she developed her Deep House party sound from hanging out in Miami clubs.

“I was drawn to how the music played with people’s emotions on the dance floor,” she recalls. “All the drops and build-ups produced this wave effect that became almost like a ride.”

When writing her jazz and ballads, Kendra would take a more autobiographical approach in her writing, but with dance, she learned her job was to create music that appealed to everybody on the dance floor. When creating beats, she puts herself in the shoes of what fans would want to hear while they’re partying and letting go. The difficult part, she says, is giving the dance floor what it needs while also keeping her integrity as an artist.

Kendra’s latest single, “Under My Skin,” climbed to #6 on the Billboard Club charts this week. She’ll perform it live August 19 at The Manor in Fort Lauderdale. We spoke with Kendra from her home in Boca Raton.

Q: What does it take to get under your skin?

A: Slow drivers get under my skin! But in relation to the song and what’s gets under my skin when I’m out at the club, I’d say good vibes. Whenever they’re happening, they get under my skin in a way that takes control my body.

Q: Is that what the song’s about? Letting the groove take over?

A: It’s a visceral concept. Whenever I’m performing the song, I get this incredible feeling from the crowd, like it’s engaging everyone’s senses. Its pretty infectious.

WATCH:

Q: “Under My Skin” is #6 on Billboard this week, right behind Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. What does it feel like to be up on the charts with those ladies?

A: Incredible! Both ladies have been rocking it for a good while, so it’s more motivation for me to be my best every time.

Q: Who is the real Kendra Erika?

A: I’m a shy and confident at the same time, if that makes any sense. When I’m home in Boca, I’m a laid back girl who enjoys the finer, simpler things in life: some quality time with my close friends and family, and watching “Game of Thrones” every Sunday.

Q: Does your hometown crew in Boca support you?

A: They really do, and I’m so grateful for it. It’s so important to have friends outside of the industry that bring you back to earth and help balance me out.

Q: Will they be cheering you on at The Manor?

A: Yes. I’m super excited to have them all be a part of another incredible evening!

Q: What’s next for you?

A: I have an album releasing next month, and more performances! Hope to see you at Manor!

Coming to @themanorcomplex this weekend ! So excited to bring new music with me too 🎶❤️ See you there 😙 A post shared by kendraerika (@kendraerika) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Kendra Erika performs The Manor, 2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, live on August 19. Doors open at 11 p.m.