MENTALIST – Alan Chamo: Mind Hacker – comes to the Colony Theater starting Friday, August 17 at 8 p.m. The award-winning mentalist is known for his unique psychological illusions and intimate, interactive shows. Born in Argentina and raised in Israel, Chamo now calls South Beach home and performs mind-bending feats in both English and Spanish (Spanish-language shows 10 p.m. Saturdays). Tickets range from $39 to $49.

CONCERT – Mary J. Blige – will be taking the stage at the Fillmore Miami beach on Tuesday, August 22 at 8p.m. The iconic singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist has eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, a 2012 Golden Globe nomination and five American Music Awards. Opening is jazz-soul vocalist Lalah Hathaway. Tickets ranger from $95 to $265.

MOVIES – The Hitman’s Bodyguard – The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. This movie which is a 118 minute action comedy is rated R and stars Elodie Yung, Ryan Reynolds, Tsuwayuki Saotome, and Roy Hill. Hits theaters Friday, August 18.

TELEVISION – Marvel’s The Defenders – premieres on Netflix on Friday August 18. After each tackling their personal demons in their own series, Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), will team up in Netflix’s latest Marvel superhero series. The eight-episode season is set one month after the events of Marvel’s Iron Fist and will feature the Defenders as they take on the Hand. Elodie Yung will reprise her role as Elektra, while Rosario Dawson – the only actor to appear in every prior series – will once again appear as Claire Temple. Also appearing are Daredevil‘s Elden Henson, Scott Glenn and Deborah Ann Woll; Jessica Jones‘ Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss and Eka Darville; Luke Cage‘s Simone Missick; and Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick. Sigourney Weaver also joins the cast as the head of an ancient organization.

COMEDIAN – Andrew Dice Clay – The controversial comic has made a name for himself on screen, in the film “Blue Jasmine” and on TV in “Entourage,” “Vinyl” and “Celebrity Apprentice.” His one-hour cable specials include “The Diceman Cometh” and “Indestructible.” He is back on the stand-up circuit after last year’s Showtime series “Dice.” Catch him at Boca Black Box Starting Thursday August 18 and going through Sunday August 19, with admission ranging from $75 to $105. For more info call 561-483-9036

MUSIC – I Love the 90’s – takes place at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. and features a lineup of some of the decade’s most iconic acts, including Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Coolio and Young MC. To purchase tickets, which range from $48 to $128 or for more information go to Theamppompano.org.

ELVIS – Chris MacDonald’s – performs in “Memories of Elvis” at the Parker Playhouse on Saturday, August 19 at 8p.m.. As the only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland’s Heartbreak Hotel, Chris MacDonald returns for a very special 40th Anniversary Memorial Celebration of the life and music of the King of Rock-n-Roll. Chris MacDonald will bring back the “Memories of Elvis In Concert” in a dynamic live performance complete with costumes, backup singers, dancers, videos and a high-energy 8-piece concert band. This is MacDonald’s only South Florida appearance for his summer concert tour. Tickets range from $33.39-$54.59.

MOVIES – Logan Lucky – Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. This Comedy Crime Drama is 119 minutes, is rated PG-13 and stars Katherine Waterston, Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, and Sebastian Stan. Hits theaters Friday, August 18.

COMEDIAN – John Caparulo – will be at the Palm Beach Improv from Thursday August 17 through Saturday, August 19. The stand-up’s hour-long special on Comedy Central, “Meet Cap,” showcased Caparulo’s talent for comic observations about everyday life. He’s a regular guest on “The Tonight Show” and “Chelsea Lately” and was a featured comic on TBS’s “Blue Collar Comedy: The Next Generation.” Caparulo starred in Vince Vaughn’s documentary “Wild West Comedy Show” and hosted CMT’s series “Mobile Home Disaster.” Tickets are $20 and $22.

SOLAR ECLIPSE – Frost Museum of Science – invites everyone to watch one of the most spectacular astronomical events from the museum’s Science Plaza. An expert astronomy team will be on hand to make sure you’re safely studying the sky using solar eclipse viewing glasses and solar telescopes. The event takes place on Monday, August 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $28. For more information go to: frostscience.org.