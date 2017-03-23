Hotspots Magazine

Trending Now
What’s Hot South Florida: March 23 – March 29
Thursday, March 23 MiFo LGBT Film Festival presents “BWOY” a MiFo Glow Miami Screening at 7 p.m. at O Cinema Wynwood. BWOY follows Brad O’Connor who, after the death...
FEATURE STORIES
HIV in the age of PrEP
By Richard Hack At first it was heralded as a medical miracle—the news that a daily single dose of the drug Truvada protected sexually active...
Interview with Dr. Patrick Kenney
Dr. Patrick Kenney is widely-respected as an expert in Infectious Diseases whose practice at Midland Medical Center, East Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, specializes...
CENTRAL FLORIDA FEATURES
GENRE LATINO
Hit List: Una Vida Para Recordar
Hoy decidí sacar algo de mi pecho ... ¡Es este maldito collar de 5 libras con las palabras Lady Gaga! Disculpe mientras me lo...
Hydro Caribbean Festival toma control de Puerto Rico
¡Prepárate ya! El segundo festival Hydro Caribbean se llevará a cabo el próximo 28 al 30 de abril en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hay un...
HOT EATS
Hot Eats: 10 Hot Eats in Miami Beach
Where to get your grub on during Winter Party Oliver’s Bistro- 959 West Ave Oliver’s Bistro is a local, neighborhood bistro that features an eclectic menu...
SOUTH FLORIDA EDITION
CENTRAL FLORIDA EDITION
NEED WOOD?
Need Wood: Scratch and Sniff
Hey woody! I love how guys smell, from fresh sweat (not the same as “BO” for the ignoranti), to crotch, d!ck and butt (not the...
HOLLYWOOD INSIDE & OUT
Hollywood Inside & Out
I thought awards season was over. And yet, there are still a couple ceremonies to talk about - like the iHeartRadio Awards. I can hear you...