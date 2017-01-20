On Friday, January 20 Miami is in for a treat as the all new Johnsons (728 NW 79th St., Miami) officially opens its doors. Everyone knows that South Florida features some of the hottest exotic dancers in the world, and now lovers of the flesh will have another venue to see hot guys shake their booties (and everything else!)

At the helm at Johnsons is a veteran to the exotic dance scene, Matt Colunga, who has spent nearly two decades in the biz. He spoke with Hotspots just days before the grand opening. He is hyped to get the opportunity to bring his vision to life right here in South Florida.

Hotspots: Tell us a little bit about Johnsons.

Colunga: Johnsons will feature a main room with a huge shower scene featuring a hot dancer behind a piece of glass, you can sit and watch him take a shower. Then you go into the next room which has a stage with three dancers taking it all off for you! You’ve got the lights, the mixture of music. The best thing about a strip club is the mixture of music. Cause it’s not just all house music, it’s top 40, it’s 80’s, it’s that song from the 90’s that you love… it’s everything. So while you sit and enjoy some gorgeous guy taking ALL his clothes off, you know every single song that’s played. And that holds you in there.

Next you have the step up, the VIP lounge. It’s another $10 cover to get in there. Back there, you have nice private booths and tables so that you can get friction dances. There is a separate bar back there which wraps around a stage where another dancer performs. If you want an even more private experience, you have private VIP rooms that are available for 15 or 30 minutes, or an hour.

Hotspots: How did you get involved in the company?

Colunga: I started dancing when I was 20. I worked for Swinging Richards for 18 years. I heard this club opened up in December and I started getting a lot of calls from dancers and clients saying they needed help. I called them and left a message for them, they said they weren’t hiring. Then, they called me and asked if I could fly down for a meeting with the owners. They asked me to take them around the club and tell them what I would do to change it. I wrote up a proposal, they signed it and asked me to come down and do it. So, for the past two weeks, which is a short amount of time, I’ve been gutting their club, re-doing it, and turning it into a strip club that I think gay men will enjoy. This club is a place where you can relax, it’s not all fancy. You can come in your sandals and shorts, watch hot guys, and have a good time. That’s what it’s about.

Hotspots: Are the dancers really hot?

Colunga: Oh yeah! I’ve got guys flying in from LA, Denver, I’ve got dancers coming down from Atlanta, a few from New York. With South Florida having so many dancers that are Latin, especially in this area, I try to have more than 50% of my dancers who are white. I try to find English speaking , American dancers. It’s hard to find, a white boy is the diamond in the ruff when it comes to dancers. They are hard to find in the strip club industry. We are going to feature what we call the “all American boy,” that’s what everyone wants to see, the boy next door.

Hotspots: What sets Johnsons apart?

Colunga: The entire experience! I guarantee you, you will have a smile on your face when you walk in the door. And when you leave, it will be even bigger.

Come out to Johnsons this Friday night for the Grand Opening and Charity Auction. For more information on club hours and cover charges, visit them on line at JohnsonsMiami.com