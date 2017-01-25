As President Obama’s time in office came to an end, people across the country, including many of those right here at home in South Florida paid tribute to him. The common theme among our community is that we will miss Obama’s optimism and steady hand.

“It’s the first time in my life that I felt like the White House really belonged to everybody.”- Feminist Gloria Steinem

Even with 6 years of the most obstruction that a president ever faced. President Obama was the first president to issue reform on same-sex marriage, create the affordable healthcare act forbidding insurance agencies to deny people because of age or condition, reduced the unemployment rate the lowest it’s been in over 11 years, gas prices are at an all-time low…he’s done all of this while also avoiding scandal. In fact, Obama has served longer than any president in decades without a scandal. – Campaign Director Florida Democratic Caucus, Ron Mills.

Like many of you, the last days in office for our President Barack Obama are filled with melancholy and apprehension. There has never been a more open a door to the LGBT community than has existed under his administration. From his staffing decisions (including many openly gay White House employees) to his stance on same-sex marriage, there has been no doubt that here was a man who stood for equality and inclusion. It may be some time before we see the likes of someone with such vision. I am as proud as anyone could be for his 8 years in office and will be sad to see him go. Thank you for your wisdom, your kindness and your compassion for our country. We are the better as a country as a result of your Presidency.- MDGLCC President and CEO, Steve Adkins

You and your family brought a glitz and glamour to 1600 Penn that many of us have never seen before and reminds me of the Camelot era. Fair winds and following seas. – Zachary H. on Facebook

I couldn’t have been more honored to be the Executive Director of Miami Beach Gay Pride while history was being made throughout your presidency. We look forward to welcoming you as a Grand Marshall one day at our Pride Parade. (Hint Hint)-Miami Beach Gay Pride Executive Director, Dave Cook

You really felt those first three words of the constitution; We, the people. It was one of the first times in my life that I really felt like I was a part of that we. – Actress Kerry Washington

“President Obama has been a fierce advocate for the LGBT Community. With his term coming to end, many of the rights and privileges that we currently take for granted are at risk. Not to mention what a conservative leaning Supreme Court could do to LGBT rights. Under the Obama administration many LGBT specific policies were put in place. Plus, under Obama’s foreign policy direction, the U.S. has provided much needed leadership through diplomacy to protect the human rights of LGBT persons around the World. The world will be a much more dangerous place for LGBT people without the kind of leadership that the Obama Administration has provided!”- LGBT Blogger, Lee Rubin

Thank you Mr. President, for being our Community’s President as well. Philadelphia Gay News Publisher and Gay Activist, Mark Segal