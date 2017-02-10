This Valentine’s Day, Logo is celebrating its beloved sitcoms with a “Logo Love Fest”. Love-centric episodes will air all weekend long leading up to Valentine’s Day – and for those unlucky in love, the event will continue through ‘Singles Awareness Day’ on February 15.

During the marathon, Lance and the gang will ruminate on romance as they embark on awkward dates, dish out dating advice, and recite love poems to their favorite TV characters. Programs featured include The Golden Girls, Mama’s Family, Married with Children, Three’s Company, Will & Grace, and Roseanne.

The special starts this Friday, February 10 at 4/3c and runs through Wednesday, February 15.

To see the sneak peak trailer click here