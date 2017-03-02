Erik Vilar

21 años, Tauro, Campina Grande, Brazil

Erik Vilar es uno de los DJs internacionales que viene a Miami esta semana para Winter Party. Es un placer presentarlo en la portada de Hotspots esta semana. Recientemente, tuve la oportunidad de hablar con Erik para aprender un poco más de su vida como DJ.

¿Cómo te describes?

Soy un hombre decidido y atrevido. Siempre busco hacer cosas en mi vida con una sonrisa en la cara y con mucho amor.

Para ti, ¿Cuál es el mejor aspecto de trabajar como DJ?

Mi cosa favorita es traer alegría a la gente a través de la música; hacer que la gente sienta diferentes sensaciones con la música que toco y para ver que eso sucede desde la cabina de DJ es gratificante. También es genial tener la oportunidad de visitar nuevos lugares y conocer gente increíble.

¿Cuáles son algunas de las mejores experiencias que ha tenido?

Dos experiencias asombrosas que tuve ocurrieron hace unos meses: Hell & Heaven Cumbuco cuando toqué en el evento de Winter Party. Y, en el NYE de Río en Cheers. ¡Ambos eventos traen buenos recuerdos! Además, tuve algunos momentos increíbles cuando viví en Colombia, Chile y Bolivia.

¿Quiénes son tus influencias musicales?

Peter Rauhofer, Rosabel, Mauro Mozart, Tony Moran, Luiz Vasquez,y muchos MUCHOS más.

¿Cuál es tu expectativa para tu debut en Estados Unidos en un festival como Winter Party?

Estoy muy emocionado de llegar a tocar en este festival excepcional junto a tantos talentos que admiro. Siento una mezcla de felicidad, nerviosismo y ansiedad en este momento. Tengo la mejor expectativa posible para este concierto – estoy seguro de que será notable.

¿Qué te traerá el futuro?

Este año ha comenzado muy bien y hay algunas cosas buenas en el horizonte. Este es el año en que voy a terminar mi graduación, mi debut en los EE.UU., y estoy negociando mis primeras apariciones en Europa en el próximo verano.

Erik Vilar

21 years old

Taurus

Campina Grande, Brazil

How would you describe yourself?

I’m determined and outgoing. I always seek to do things in my life with a smile in my face and a lot of love.

What is your favorite part about being in the DJ booth?

My favorite thing is to bring joy to people through music; to make people feel different sensations with the music that I play and to see that happening from the DJ booth is gratifying. It is also great to get the opportunity to visit new places and meet amazing people.

What are a few of the best experiences you have had spinning?

Two amazing experiences I had both happened a few months ago: Hell & Heaven Cumbuco when I played at Winter Party’s event, and on Rio’s NYE at Cheers. Both events bring such good memories! Also, I had some pretty amazing moments when I lived in Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia.

Who are your musical influences?

Peter Rauhofer, Rosabel, Mauro Mozart, Tony Moran, Luiz Vasquez, and many many others.

What’s your expectation for your debut in US in a festival like Winter Party?

I’m super excited even more during this outstanding festival alongside so many talents that I admire. I feel a mix of happiness, nervousness, and anxiety at the moment. I have the best expectation possible for this gig – I’m sure it will be remarkable.

What does the future hold for you?

This year has started really great and there’s some good stuff on the horizon. This is the year I’ll finish my graduation, my debut in the US, and I’m negotiating my first appearences in Europe on the upcoming summer.